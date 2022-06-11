TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Tewksbury Memorial High School hosted the second annual Special Olympics Funday, held on the TMHS track and turf field.
This event was planned and supported by the TMHS Captain’s Council, consisting of captains of various TMHS varsity sports teams, and the TMHS Best Buddies Program.
The Best Buddies Program offers opportunities to build lasting friendships between students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities. These opportunities promote social interaction and inclusion for a population of students that are often isolated or excluded.
Through participation in events such as the Special Olympics Funday, students can form meaningful connections with their peers while gaining self confidence and self esteem.
Despite the overcast, cloudy day, the spirit and enthusiasm of the event shone brightly on every participant's face.
Athletes for the Funday ranged in age from 5th to 12th grade, all participating in a variety of games and events.
Parents, family members and friends were on hand to cheer on the athletes in such events as bean bag toss, ball toss, street hockey, and a team relay race event held on the track.
The day's events concluded with a student lunch and award ceremony.
All athletes received a Certificate of Achievement award, but everyone who participated, planned and supported this event went home a champion.
