TMHS Special Olympic athletes

TMHS Special Olympic athletes Bryan Hanscom, Maddie Degrechie, Brennan Hancock, Connor Fullerton, and Jared Cohn.  (Heather Burns photo)

TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Tewksbury Memorial High School hosted the second annual Special Olympics Funday, held on the TMHS track and turf field.

This event was planned and supported by the TMHS Captain’s Council, consisting of captains of various TMHS varsity sports teams, and the TMHS Best Buddies Pro­gram.

The Best Buddies Pro­gram offers opportunities to build lasting friendships between students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities. These opportunities promote so­cial interaction and in­clusion for a population of students that are often isolated or excluded.

Through participation in events such as the Special Olympics Fun­day, students can form meaningful connections with their peers while gaining self confidence and self esteem.

Despite the overcast, cloudy day, the spirit and enthusiasm of the event shone brightly on every participant's face.

Athletes for the Funday ranged in age from 5th to 12th grade, all participating in a variety of games and events.

Parents, family members and friends were on hand to cheer on the athletes in such events as bean bag toss, ball toss, street hockey, and a team relay race event held on the track.

The day's events concluded with a student lunch and award ceremony.

All athletes received a Certificate of Achieve­ment award, but everyone who participated, plan­ned and supported this event went home a champion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.