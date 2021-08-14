TEWKSBURY — Karen Daley loves fitness, and she loves Tewksbury.
“I’ve been here for 29 years, raised my children, and just have made so many great friends,” said Daley, who has fitness, well-being and positivity at her core.
An accountant, Daley works for Harvard University but has been leading fitness classes since the late 1980s.
“Exercise is a passion of mine. You can’t take your health for granted,” Daley said.
Inspired by family members who were not health conscious, Daley embarked on a mission to educate herself and work with women to overcome hesitation about working out and reaching their health and weight loss goals.
“You can do this!” is her motto.
Daley started her teaching journey with cardio and high impact aerobics and muscle conditioning classes, leading step aerobics classes at Results Fitness on Andover Street. She then moved on to Pro Fitness, World Gym, and gave fitness classes at the high school and at the Tewksbury Senior Center for many years, building a significant following of women.
“I even brought my mother to these classes,” said Daley.
Daley eventually launched her own business, Karen’s Muscle Madness in 2007, sharing a dance studio space with then Dance In Fusion.
“It’s tricky to find the right kind of space in Tewksbury,” she said, remarking that she needed a large floor with the right kind of cushion, sound system, parking and air conditioning.
Opening a studio of her own didn’t make sense, rather using existing space off hours and partnering with other studios in town was the way to go.
“It’s a win-win,” Daley said for her business and the studios.
Daley has always been supportive of the community, often holding donation workouts to collect staples for the food pantry or to raise money for a cause.
Daley ran Muscle Madness until 2015. Working full time, raising a family, Daley moved on to Tewksbury Sports Club to teach part time, building a following and continuing her mantra of positivity. Daley is known for shouting out her motivational chants to her students.
“This isn’t a pity party,” she yells. “Just four more,” she hollers after a grueling set of 20 squats. And Daley always reminds class participants “It’s your workout.”
When the pandemic hit, Daley gave classes online, and continued her fitness enthusiasm from home. Daley created a Facebook group for Weight Watchers, as well.
“I called it the Loser’s Group,” she chuckled.
Sharing tips and tricks online was a way to build camaraderie and keep people connected during the pandemic. Women could support each other online via Zoom and not feel isolated in their weight loss and fitness journeys. During the weekly online meetings, the “Losers” would do their weigh-ins and share recipes and tips to motivate each other.
Said member Georgene M., “Karen’s ‘Loser Group’ was the best way to stay the course on my weight loss journey.”
But Daley missed not having her own studio, and went out into the community again looking for space. She teamed up with Jessica Durant at Dance Expressions, and Karen’s FitPlus was launched.
“I’m just so thrilled to be back in my own space and holding classes,” said Daley, who enjoys the flexibility of having her own business and the freedom to manage her schedule.
Daley’s classes are a combination of cardio, weights and stretching and she is known for her themed workouts such as those set to music by Prince or Abba. Certified in barre, cycling, nutrition and group exercise, Daley likes to mix up her routines keep it fun and interesting.
“I love that the ladies look forward to going to class. They see each other and enjoy the sociability. I want exercise to be an important part of their lives,” said Daley, “I don’t want them to use excuses not to come.”
Members come from all over including Tewksbury, Wilmington, Nashua, Reading, and Andover, and can join for a month or pay as they go. Daley offers a first class for free so women can see if it is right for them. Daley prides herself on her non-intimidating environment.
“I want women to come as they are, go at their own pace, and always use modifications where needed,” said Daley.
As to Daley’s signature statement at the end of each workout “…and we did it again!” it appears she is doing just that and loving every minute of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.