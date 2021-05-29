Promenade is in the air for Tewksbury Memorial High School, as well as many other high school communities, but because of the ongoing pandemic, many schools have had to be creative when choosing a venue to hold this year's prom.
As in the past, TMHS had booked the Danversport Yacht Club to host the 2021 prom. However, COVID-19 restrictions prohibit a gathering of the expected prom attendance from taking place indoors.
Danversport Yacht Club was unable to accommodate an outdoor event, so TMHS school officials were reluctantly forced to cancel prom in Danversport and find an outdoor venue suitable for the proper ambiance of prom while providing enough outdoor space to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.
Luckily, TMHS officials didn’t have to look too far from home.
The Stevens Estate on Osgood Hill, located at 723 Osgood St. in nearby North Andover offers a historic elegance among it’s vast 143 acre estate, making it the perfect spot to hold an outdoor, formal affair such as prom.
This sprawling estate was built for textile manufacturer Moses Tyler Stevens in 1886. Stevens was not only a successful businessman, but also served as a member in the Massachusetts State Congress and the U.S. Congress.
Stevens held office in the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 1861, then the Massachusetts Senate in 1868. He eventually became a member of the U.S. Congress in 1891, where he sat on the House Ways and Means Committee.
Because he was born and raised in North Andover, Stevens appreciated the peaceful beauty of his surroundings, and wanted to have a way to share his love for the natural beauty of his home town.
The estate features a magnificent Victorian styled mansion inspired by the Aesthetic Design Movement of the late 1800’s. Stevens purposely created this estate with vast garden areas to hold garden parties and events that would accommodate hundreds of guests from both his business world and the political arena in which he traveled.
Since the death of Moses Stevens in 1907, his extensive property has been saved from development twice. The first time was in 1951 when Stevens’ heirs donated the property to Boston University to avoid the destruction of the estate for development.
Unfortunately the donation of the land did not save the estate from the danger of development for very long.
By the early 1990’s, Boston University had decided to tap into the equity of the Stevens Estate’s real estate value and sell the land to a developer to be used for a housing development. The Town of North Andover realized the historic significance of the Stevens Estate, and stepped in to purchase the land in 1995.
The Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1999, and today is still owned by the Town of North Andover.
Because the Estate was originally designed with the purpose of outdoor entertaining for large groups of people, the Town of North Andover decided to maintain the estate as a rental venue for weddings, proms and special events. All profits from event rentals are reinvested into the Stevens Estate for preservation and restoration projects for the estate.
This year's TMHS prom is sure to be a success for the Class of 2021, who have had a tough time, to say the least, completing their senior year of high school.
The Class of 2021 has had to give up many of the “normal” events of their senior year like school plays, concerts, sports banquets and even the simple pleasure of attending classes with friends because of the ongoing pandemic.
It seems only fitting that the TMHS Class of 2021 end their high school career enjoying the company of classmates surrounded by the natural and historic beauty of the Stevens Estate.
Students will be able to have cherished memories that will last a lifetime while helping to preserve the life of this historic estate for future generations to enjoy.
For more information on the facilities at The Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill or to arrange for a private tour of the mansion and grounds, visit www.stevensestate.com.
