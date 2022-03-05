TEWKSBURY — A memo issued on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 by Tewksbury School Committee chairperson Keith Sullivan announced the formation of a superintendent search preliminary screening committee. The departure of Superintendent Christopher Malone mid-academic year created the need to find a replacement.
Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan will serve as interim superintendent until July 1, 2022 when a new superintendent term would begin. Malone announced his retirement at the Nov. 17, 2021 School Committee meeting. Malone has been with the district since 2016, brought onboard to help with the construction of the new elementary school.
The memo from Sullivan describes the make up of the search committee and explains that the School Committee is seeking individuals to review applications, interview semi-finalists, and recommend finalists to the School Committee.
12 people will make up the committee, representing different aspects of the district and community. The memo lists the following members: four parents, including one parent of a Special Education student, three teachers, one central office administrator, one building principal, one community member, one student, and one school committee member.
Serving on the committee does require members to commit to all meeting dates and to be present for all semi-finalist interviews. Sullivan’s memo states that “only those present at all interviews will be able to take part in the selection of finalists to send to the School Committee.”
The schedule of dates required is listed as follows:
Wednesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. – Meeting with search consultant from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC), receive charge from the School Committee, arrange to receive candidate materials and begin to formulate interview questions.
Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m. – Select semi-finalists
Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m. – Semi-finalist interviews
Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. - Semi-finalist interviews
Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. - Semi-finalist interviews
Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m. - Semi-finalist interviews and selection of finalists
Residents interested in serving as a parent or guardian representative member on the Preliminary Screening Committee should submit a letter of interest to the School Committee by Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m. Residents are asked to identify the group that they wish to represent and outline one’s qualifications.
The memo also states that applicants should have the ability to work as part of a team and have a strong interest in the Tewksbury Public Schools. Proceedings are completely confidential, and committee members must commit to this. Letters of interest should be sent to the attention of Keith Sullivan, Chair, Tewksbury School Committee, via email to Gail Johnson at gjohnson@tewksbury.k12.ma.us by Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m., with the subject line Superintendent Screening Committee. The selection of the Screening Committee members will be announced at a special School Committee meeting on Wednesday, March 16.
