TEWSKBURY — At a special meeting on May 5, 2022, the Tewksbury School Committee selected current assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan to serve as Superintendent of Tewksbury Public Schools. Theriault-Regan replaces Chris Malone, who retired in February after six years in the district.
The committee did not agree unanimously, as member Kayla Biagioni-Smith broke with the rest of the group to support Brent Conway, a Tewksbury resident and assistant superintendent at Pentucket Regional School District.
Biagioni-Smith eventually followed custom and switched her vote to align with the majority to record a unanimous decision in support of Theriault-Regan.
“I believe that she has a vision and a focus and will work with the next assistant superintendent to execute teaching and learning, professional development, and workshops that our teachers are seeking,” said School Committee Chair Bridget Garabedian. “I believe with the chance and the opportunity, she will be the leader that we need in the Tewksbury schools.”
Committee member Nick Parsons emphasized the need for improving special education and involving teachers in the decision making process.
“Teachers need a say… I’m going to stand by that. I don’t think it’d be wise of the town to start with someone new who we might not necessarily know as well as Brenda. We know Brenda, warts and all. I would rather work with someone who was part of all that conflict and tensions to resolve it than start fresh with something that’s not guaranteed. I’m going to support her in whatever challenges she’s going to face. I really value that we unify this town for our schools… part of that is admitting some fault and moving on and moving forward.”
Parsons recommended limiting Theriault-Regan to a two-year contract, breaking with the traditional three-year contract.
In November of 2020, 82 percent of the Tewksbury Teachers Association voted “no confidence” in Theriault-Regan and Malone, citing lacking leadership.
A statement from the TTA read that “the superintendent and assistant superintendent have been derelict in their duty to operate the Tewksbury Public Schools. They have shown an inability to communicate with students and staff effectively. Both have abdicated their responsibilities and depended on others to do their roles for them. They have failed to implement a stable COVID learning model that best meets the needs of students, their families, and staff.”
Among the other patterns noted by the TTA were the administrators’ distrust in regards to members’ professional behaviors and abilities, and unprofessional communication, such as lying and intimidation.
The administration’s “communication and guidance to parents is often used to fracture the entire learning community by fostering an ‘us versus them’ mentality meant to make one side (administrators) appear to be the champions and the other (teachers) to be resistant to change.”
In addition to Theriault-Regan and Conway, the committee also interviewed Athol-Royalston superintendent Darcy Fernandes and Marblehead assistant superintendent Nan Skiff Murphy.
Theriault-Regan, a Tewksbury resident, graduated from Lesley College and received a master of education from Fitchburg State College. She has spent her entire career in town, first teaching at the Ryan School before becoming assistant principal.
Theriault-Regan served as TMHS principal starting in 2012, and has been assistant superintendent of schools since 2014.
The committee thanked the finalists as well as Tewksbury Telemedia, and the parents, community members and staff who participated in the search committee.
