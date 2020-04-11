TEWKSBURY — Residents are coming together to help each other get through these incredibly trying times. The innovation of crowd-sourced joy and camaraderie while maintaining a safe physical distance has been nothing short of inspirational.
Resident Christine Chesbrough has started a Facebook group called “Tewksbury Hunts” which puts out a new item for families to search for in a sort of car-based scavenger hunt around town.
This week we observed examples of gratitude for front line workers and first responders, displayed in windows and on front doors, in yards and along driveways, to thank those who are risking their own lives for others. The group is open to residents and welcomes new members.
Drive-by birthday celebrations have been a popular way to recognize the special occasion, especially for kids. Lines of cars parade by, sporting posters, balloons, honking and waving. It’s a safe way to bring a little cheer for important milestones.
Even the Tewksbury Police Department helped out and gave a special little boy a big surprise on his birthday with a drive by, sirens, lights and all.
Tewksbury photographer Kelly Wentworth of Kelly Wentworth Photography normally gears up for senior portraits and sports banners at this time of year. Instead, she documented families as part of the Front Porch Project, a local movement of photographers who use long lenses and safe distancing to capture family portraits for a cause. In lieu of a fee, Wentworth encouraged people to donate to a local charity affected by the pandemic.
Said Wentworth, “It’s a way to do what we love for a purpose.”
Portraits ranged from traditional family sittings to zany, COVID-19 vignettes, including families displaying their coping strategies with props, such as laptops, yoga mats, toilet paper stashes and cocktails. In Wentworth’s case, she advocated for the Tewksbury Community Pantry and was able to collect $1,200, which she presented in a check to Pantry president Bill Welch this week.
“People were overwhelmingly generous,” she said.
Inspired by Wentworth’s actions, Christine Paquette, Serina Ryder and Suzanne Heichman sponsored a drive-by “safe” food collection for the pantry on Saturday. From 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., residents were asked to drop non-perishable items at one of three convenient locations to help the pantry.
Paquette said, “We collected $2,400 and used $600 to buy food at BJs.”
The money was collected by all three families with the balance in cash and checks turned in to the pantry on Sunday.
“We collected a lot of food, and had to use large bins to unload at the pantry,” added Paquette.
Other ways that residents are coping with the social distancing recommendations and disruption of their routines include online exercise classes via Facebook Live, and online church services so that patrons may join in worship from home. This is especially important during this time of isolation and anxiety.
"It was the best and most responsible decision for us to offer our worship service online. Our leadership wanted to keep people safe and connected and were able to get the technology in place quickly. The response has been great. This last week we began to transmit our service on Tewksbury TV. Our prayer, with God's help, is that people receive the good news of God wherever they are. I know our communities are grieving so we pray our online worship service offers comfort and hope. We will get through this!" said Reverend Baxter Chism of Tewksbury Congregational Church.
The Tewksbury Public Library is offering a host of services for residents to enjoy online. Laughter Yoga and poetry readings are happening via Facebook Live, and numerous classes and resources are available 24/7.
Even the job seekers network is running via Zoom conferencing as a way for people to continue their process and share information, especially at this time of uncertainty.
Families can access books online for readers of all ages, and multiple databases are available to support curious minds. And, if you want to watch a library program, Tewksbury Telemedia has videos on YouTube through the Town of Tewksbury channel so residents may enjoy any programs they may have missed.
Library Director Diane Giarrusso shared, “Our goal is for the library staff and our community to remain connected to each other while we flatten the curve of this pandemic by staying home. Learning and recreation can happen inside the library and outside of it. Right now, our focus is on helping people use our resources while they are not in the library. We are still answering people's questions and issuing library cards so people can use our online resources from home.”
