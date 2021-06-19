Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Com­mittee met on June 9, 2021 in the TMHS auditorium. Members wore masks and social distancing was ob­served.

The committee entered into executive session to discuss collective bargaining.

The committee honored the district’s 2021 retirees: Carolyn Dooley, June Fa­gan, Jayne Farnham, Sue Spollen, Marguerite Weid­knecht, Lynne Hardarce, Pa­tricia Whitehouse, and Luigi Gisetto.

Julie Taggart and Lisa Zullo of the Tewksbury Tea­chers Association thanked the teachers for their years of dedication: “We will miss you and your bright smiles each and every day,” said Zullo.

Assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan and community services director Cynthia Basteri reviewed summer school programs and opportunities. Theriault-Regan ex­plained that the summer school program is a tiered system of support; students are invited based on identified need and all programs are currently free to families.

She added that programming is contingent upon staffing and family participation. Grant-funded programs include the 21st Century Community Learn­ing Center at the Dewing; the Penguin Pride Program at the Heath Brook, the Wynn Middle School academic credit recovery program, the TMHS academic credit recovery program, the Ryan Literacy and Math summer school, and the English Learner summer services program.

Title I grant-funded summer programs include the Jumpstart Reading program at the Heath Brook and Dewing Schools and the literacy and math sum­mer school program at the Trahan and North Street Schools.

In addition, Tewksbury is entitled to $87,000 from the Department of Elemen­tary and Secondary Edu­cation for academic acceleration academies open to students based on identified need that will be of­fered at the end of all other summer programs.

Several extended school year academic programs for special education students will be available. Students who are not identified for summer school can still access enrichment opportunities throughout the summer through the Tewksbury Public Library, Khan Academy, and TPS summer reading.

Theriault-Regan added that several orientation programs will be held for students moving up to new schools, as well as for students who participated in the remote learning academy this year.

In the residents section of the meeting, parents complained about mask policies in schools. Many yel­led at committee members, and chairman Keith Sulli­van warned participants to conduct themselves in a civil manner.

The committee discussed the Wynn Middle School’s eighth grade field trip next year to Washington, D.C., following a presentation by Wynn principal John Weir, assistant principal Andy Long, and teacher and trip coordinator Michael Gil­lespie.

Gillespie explained that following the cancellation of last year’s trip, families have struggled to get re­funds from tour company EF. As a result, the Wynn is contracting with a new, smaller tour company; cancellation insurance is built into the cost structure. The only part of the payment that will not be refunded is the insurance premium.

The committee voted to approve the trip.

The committee accepted updated handbooks for grades PreK-4, the Ryan School, Wynn Middle School, and TMHS.

In his monthly report, Superintendent Chris Ma­lone thanked students, staff, and teachers for working together to wea­ther several hot days. He noted that many teachers were able to use outdoor tents to conduct instruction outside.

He noted that AlphaBest will continue to offer ex­tended day programs throughout the summer. Malone reported that open meeting law review was recently conducted with committee members.

Theriault-Regan reminded parents that school supply lists are available on the district website. She said that teachers are planning to take a slower pace at the start of the school year to ease student anxiety.

Theriault-Regan also high­lighted the Acceleration Roadmap, a tool from DESE intended to provide focused and phased ap­proaches to adjust instruction to students, while af­firming identity and fostering a sense of belonging.

Anne Seichter and Dina Mancini, co-chairs of the Tewksbury Special Educa­tion Parent Advisory Com­mittee, presented the SE­PAC annual report to the committee. The SEPAC held many successful outreach programs for parents throughout the year, and the group plans to continue to run parent support groups, meet with the special education of­fice, and improve communication with the School Committee.

“We hope that families have found a place of un­derstanding and acceptance, and we hope that more families will continue to seek us out for support,” said Mancini.

Theriault-Regan reminded families that summer reading is starting soon, and outlined assignments and book options for students. She encouraged fa­milies to visit the Tewks­bury Public Library in-person or online at tewksburypl.org for more re­sources.

The committee appointed Bridget Garabedian to the North Street and Tra­han Reuse Committee and appointed Nick Parsons to the Athletic Field Commit­tee.

The committee congratulated graduating seniors and wished them well in the future. Sullivan thank­ed families for their pa­tience throughout the year, especially those who came respectfully to the meetings and participated in the work of the School Committee.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 21, 2021.

