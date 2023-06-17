Summer is the long awaited season of the avid gardener. This season is when the fruits of a year's worth of labor can be enjoyed with a variety of perennial and annual plants in full bloom.
One particularly popular plant that has become a classic accent in many New England gardens is the summer Salvia.
Salvia, also known as garden sage or ornamental sage, is actually part of the mint family called Lamiaceae.
The name Salvia comes from the Latin word salvere, which means to heal.
It is believed that ancient Greeks and Romans used Salvia as a memory enhancer, and in general, Salvia was known for its herbal and medicinal qualities.
Today, Salvia is primarily grown as an easy to care for and beautiful addition to residential landscapes that offers many added benefits to the established garden.
Salvia plants are heat and drought tolerant and are known to thrive in dry, rocky and poor, non-nutrient rich soil, making them extremely easy to care for.
Hummingbirds, butterflies and bees are all particularly attracted to the tall, tubular blossoms of the salvia plant, which is great for successful cross-pollination within your garden.
Although Salvia is attractive to these much sought after guests of the garden world, Salvia is also a natural repellent to many creatures that are considered unwanted guests in planted gardens.
Because of their distinctive and somewhat pungent foliage odor, Salvia plants tend to repel deer, rabbits, voles and other pests that may cause damage to your garden.
For those who have not yet experimented with adding Salvia to the garden, it is not too late to bring the benefits of one or more of the many varieties of Salvia garden sage plants to your own backyard.
When choosing a variety of Salvia for your garden, be sure to check plant labels carefully as some varieties are hardy enough to be perennials in our area, while others should be considered annuals in the cold region of New England.
Common perennial varieties come in a variety of colors, but the most common have purple to lavender colored flowers.
Azure Sage is known for its aromatic foliage and tall spiked, purple blossoms that bloom from summer to late fall.
Peruvian Sage also has striking dark purple flowers with foliage that is more of a gray/green in color.
Autumn Sage is drought tolerant with bright colored blossoms that last summer through fall.
Hybrid Sage, a.k.a. Wood Sage is the most popular variety of perennial Salvia in colder climates. It comes in a variety of shades of purple to pink blossoms, and blooms from late spring until early summer. However, it can be coaxed into re-blooming into the fall when past flower heads are cut back to encourage new growth.
Popular annual varieties of Salvia most commonly come in bright shades of red, and typically grow shorter in height than perennial Salvia garden sages, which typically grow between 18” and 24” tall.
Scarlet and Texas Sage grow to be approx 10” to 14” in height. Their distinctive bright red, tubular shaped flower heads are perfect for patio pots and window boxes.
Pineapple Sage also has a bright red blossom, but a bit more wispy than the Texas Sage, and has a blooming period a few weeks later in the summer. It also gives off a pleasant, pineapple fragrance.
With a unique heart shaped foliage, Bedding Sage typically comes in a bright red blossom color, but is also available in purple, orange, yellow and white.
Most Salvia garden sage plants do well in full sun, but many varieties will tolerate partial shade.
Salvia plants require very little care and watering (unless we are experiencing drought conditions) and are known to be both pest and disease resistant.
To keep your Salvia plants happy and healthy, cover plantings with a 2” layer of mulch to retain moisture and control weeds.
No need for fertilizing during the summer months, but to encourage new blooms throughout the growing season, it is recommended to frequently remove dead flower heads.
At the end of the growing season, leave flowerheads on the plant to encourage reseeding.
Only after a killing frost should you then remove dead blooms and cut back stems to an inch or two above the soil line.
Perennial Salvia tends to spread in size with age. It is a good idea to divide perennial Salvia every few years to control the size.
Dividing plants should be done in early spring, and dividends can then be planted elsewhere in the garden.
After a winter and spring of crazy and erratic temperatures, avid gardeners are hopeful for more typical summer weather this season.
But regardless of what Mother Nature has in store for our New England weather, the many varieties of garden sage are up to the challenge to perform well without a lot of extra maintenance.
Whether you choose perennial or annual varieties, summer Salvia plants are sure to be a welcome addition to your summer garden scenery.
