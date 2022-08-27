TEWKSBURY — Memories are precious to families and preserving them is something that happens in different ways. Some families have an oral tradition, some have reams of photo albums. Tewksbury resident Linda Rennell decided to write a memoir.
“It is so important for a family to have memories,” said Rennell, who has always been intrigued with writing a book.
“I thought my first book would be a children’s book,” Rennell continued, whose life journey has had some twists and turns.
She hopes her story will inspire others and know, no matter what path their life takes, that there is always hope.
Rennell takes the reader on that journey, and found the process of reconstructing events bittersweet.
“I want the reader to take a trip with me,” said Rennell, who felt several of her lived experiences would be relatable to readers. “I want this to be a message of resilience.”
Rennell also found the process therapeutic, as do many writers, rookie or otherwise. Getting started was probably the biggest hurdle, she admitted, though writing had been on her mind for a while.
“I just started journaling one day and then the memories flowed,” said Rennell.
Her year of journaling moved on to putting the ideas and memories into cohesive sentences.
Through her book, “Down the Road,” Rennell shares how she met her husband, Kenny, and how the two started their life together, from high school sweethearts to starting a business together, to starting a family.
In 1987, they started World of Wonder preschool in Woburn. While Linda wrote the curriculum and ran the business, Kenny was behind the scenes, supporting her and keeping things going.
Once Rennell retired from the business, a pillar in the Woburn preschool community, she was ready to consider the book. Rennell’s daughter now runs the business, and Linda couldn’t be more pleased. Rennell still helps out at the school, but is so proud of her daughter, Monica’s, leadership.
To her surprise, the publishing process was an intense as the writing. Rennell researched how the process worked, and made decisions that she felt comfortable with. She joined a writing group, hired a proofreader and editor, worked with photographs, and made sure she had things the way she wanted.
“I like the pictures dispersed through the book,” said Rennell, rejecting the traditional grouping of pictures in the center of the book. “There’s no context when they are all in the middle,” she said.
Rennell chose the title based on how she and Kenny planned their lives.
“We’d look ahead and say ‘down the road’ we’ll do this or that,” said Rennell.
Rennell’s husband, a car enthusiast, had a ’55 Chevy, which grandson, Jack, used in the design of the book’s cover. Daughter-in-law, Karen, helped craft the naming of the chapters, which were street names where the Rennells lived. Rennell even had her family members contribute their own poignant, unedited reflections at the end of the book, including her grandchildren.
Rennell’s advice to anyone thinking about writing a book is to follow their passion and don’t get discouraged. Writing groups were helpful to Rennell, and she also did her research about self-publishing vs. using a company. She ultimately worked with iUniverse publishing, and learned the stages of creating a book.
Rennell loves new experiences and challenges, and is very happy with the result. In fact, Rennell would like to tackle a children’s book next, something she initially thought would be her first foray, having worked in the preschool sphere for so many years.
“Down the Road” is available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iUniverse, and is available as an ebook as well. Also, look for the book at your local library.
