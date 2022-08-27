Linda Rennell with her first book, a memoir titled “Down the Road”

Linda Rennell of Tewksbury just published her first book, a memoir titled “Down the Road.” Rennell shares her life’s journey and hopes it is a message of resilience and a reminder of the importance of family. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — Me­mo­ries are precious to families and preserving them is something that happens in different ways. Some families have an oral tradition, some have reams of photo al­bums. Tewksbury resident Linda Rennell deci­ded to write a memoir.

“It is so important for a family to have memories,” said Rennell, who has always been intrigued with writing a book.

“I thought my first book would be a children’s book,” Rennell continued, whose life journey has had some twists and turns.

She hopes her story will inspire others and know, no matter what path their life takes, that there is always hope.

Rennell takes the reader on that journey, and found the process of re­constructing events bittersweet.

“I want the reader to take a trip with me,” said Rennell, who felt several of her lived experiences would be relatable to readers. “I want this to be a message of resil­ience.”

Rennell also found the process therapeutic, as do many writers, rookie or otherwise. Getting started was probably the biggest hurdle, she ad­mitted, though writing had been on her mind for a while.

“I just started journaling one day and then the memories flowed,” said Rennell.

Her year of journaling moved on to putting the ideas and memories into cohesive sentences.

Through her book, “Down the Road,” Ren­nell shares how she met her husband, Kenny, and how the two started their life together, from high school sweethearts to starting a business to­gether, to starting a family.

In 1987, they started World of Wonder preschool in Woburn. While Linda wrote the curriculum and ran the business, Kenny was behind the scenes, supporting her and keeping things going.

Once Rennell retired from the business, a pillar in the Woburn preschool community, she was ready to consider the book. Rennell’s daughter now runs the business, and Linda couldn’t be more pleased. Rennell still helps out at the school, but is so proud of her daughter, Monica’s, leadership.

To her surprise, the publishing process was an intense as the writing. Rennell researched how the process worked, and made decisions that she felt comfortable with. She joined a writing group, hired a proofreader and editor, worked with photographs, and made sure she had things the way she wanted.

“I like the pictures dispersed through the book,” said Rennell, rejecting the traditional grouping of pictures in the center of the book. “There’s no context when they are all in the middle,” she said.

Rennell chose the title based on how she and Ken­ny planned their lives.

“We’d look ahead and say ‘down the road’ we’ll do this or that,” said Ren­nell.

Rennell’s husband, a car enthusiast, had a ’55 Che­vy, which grandson, Jack, used in the design of the book’s cover. Daughter-in-law, Karen, helped craft the naming of the chapters, which were street names where the Ren­nells lived. Rennell even had her family members contribute their own poign­ant, unedited reflections at the end of the book, in­cluding her grandchildren.

Rennell’s advice to any­one thinking about writing a book is to follow their passion and don’t get discouraged. Writing groups were helpful to Rennell, and she also did her research about self-publishing vs. using a company. She ultimately work­ed with iUniverse publishing, and learned the stages of creating a book.

Rennell loves new experiences and challenges, and is very happy with the result. In fact, Rennell would like to tackle a children’s book next, something she initially thought would be her first foray, having worked in the preschool sphere for so many years.

“Down the Road” is available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iUni­verse, and is available as an ebook as well. Also, look for the book at your local library.

