Recently, the 50th annual Evening With the Champions event was held at the Bright Hockey Center in Allston.
This annual world class figure skating exhibition was founded at Harvard University in 1970, and is run entirely by Harvard students in support of The Jimmy Fund.
The Jimmy Fund is the fundraising arm of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, located in Boston.
Founded in 1948, it is named after a 12-year old cancer patient who was referred to only as “Jimmy” to protect his privacy while being interviewed on a national radio broadcast. During the interview, Jimmy expressed a desire to have a television by his hospital bedside so he could watch his beloved Boston Braves baseball team.
Thousands of listeners were moved by Jimmy’s story, and donated money to fulfill Jimmy’s wishes. The donations far surpassed expectations, and more than enough to provide Jimmy with his television, but also enough to start the non-profit fund that would bear his name.
The Jimmy Fund is now the official charity of the Boston Red Sox and The Massachusetts Chief Of Police Association, and is the beneficiary of many annual events such as the Pan-Mass Challenge and an Evening With the Champions.
This year's EWC was hosted by 2006 Olympic Figure skater and Harvard College Class of 2011 alumni, Emily Hughs, and 1992 Olympic Silver Medalist and Harvard College Class of 1991 (HBS Class 2000) alumni Paul Wylie.
This year’s exhibition featured many national and olympic figure skaters, such as 2022 Olympic Ice Dancers Silver Medalist Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, 2022 World Team Member and Olympic Alternate Camden Pulkinen, and 2021 U.S. National Silver Medalist Amber Glenn, just to name a few.
Several local, but high caliber skating clubs also performed, including the Harvard University Figure Skating Club and the Encore of Boston Theatre on Ice.
Evening With the Champions is not the only fun fundraising event scheduled to benefit The Jimmy Fund during the 2022 spring and summer season. There are several interesting and fun upcoming events you won’t want to miss.
On June 18, bring family and your appetites to the Super Bowl of frozen desserts. The Jimmy Fund “Scooper” Bowl has been a Jimmy Fund tradition since 1983 serving up all you can eat of your favorite frozen treats!
This year’s Scooper Bowl is fittingly set to take place at Foxboro’s Patriots Place from noon to 8 p.m. Ticket price includes all you can eat ice cream plus live entertainment and games, and enough fun for the entire family.
Aug. 6 through 8 is the Pan-Mass Challenge. Founded in 1980, this has become one of The Jimmy Funds most successful fundraisers. This annual bike-a-thon attracts participants from all walks of life to ride from 25 to 211 miles in support of Dana-Farber cancer research and treatment. A fun event to participate in or be a spectator cheering on the many cyclists.
On Aug. 23 and 24, WEEI Radio and NESN New England Sports Network will have their annual Jimmy Fund telethon. This 36-hour television and radio broadcast is live from Fenway Park and features the courageous stories from Dana-Farber patients, doctors and nurses promoting hope and inspiration to join them in the fight against cancer.
Coming this fall on Oct. 2, join thousands who will participate in the The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. Participants can choose to walk 5K, 10K, half marathon or the full marathon route, with all crossing at the famous marathon finish line at Boston Copley Square.
For over 70 years, the Jimmy Fund has supported research for new cancer treatments and raised funds for “total” patient care at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Total patient care focuses on not only medical treatment, but also social, psychological, and family issues that arise from serious illness.
To find out more about the mission of The Jimmy Fund, and information on upcoming events, visit www.jimmyfund.org.
