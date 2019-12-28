LOWELL — On Thursday, Dec. 19 the criminal phase of the Oliveira animal cruelty case continued at Lowell District Court with a pre-trial hearing. Slaughterhouse owner Dinis Oliveira of 199 Marston St. and his employee, Francisco Menjivar of El Salvador, both appeared before a judge at the courthouse in downtown Lowell.
Oliveira and Menjivar are alleged to have performed an act of animal cruelty by improperly and inhumanely killing a cow on Nov. 1, 2019 at Oliveira’s slaughterhouse operation in Tewksbury.
The assistant district attorney representing the Commonwealth explained that components of discovery are not ready for presentation to the court at this time. The judge set a compliance and election hearing for Feb. 5, 2020. At the hearing, the judge will determine discovery compliance, and then order appropriate sanctions for noncompliance.
Additionally, Oliveira and his lawyers will announce how he will choose to plead, and he will decide whether or not to waive his right to a trial by jury; the court will also schedule a trial date. The court will provide Spanish-language translation for Menjivar and Portuguese-language translation for Oliveira.
Both Oliveira and Menjivar are charged with animal cruelty in violation of Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 272 Section 77, because they “did overdrive, overload, overwork, torture, torment, deprive of necessary sustenance, cruelly beat, mutilate or kill an animal, or did cause or procure such; and did use in a cruel or inhuman manner in a race, game, or contest, or in training therefor, as lure or bait a live animal, except an animal if used as lure or bait in fishing.”
The punishment is “imprisonment in the state prison for not more than seven years in state prison or imprisonment in the house of corrections for not more than two-and-a-half years or by a fine of not more than $5,000 or by both fine and imprisonment.”
Furthermore, persons convicted of animal cruelty are prohibited from working in any capacity that requires such persons to be in contact with an animal. Additionally, both are charged with conspiracy to commit animal cruelty pursuant to Section 7 of Chapter 274 of the General Laws.
The case will continue on Feb. 5, 2020 in Lowell District Court, with the compliance and election hearing. Separately, the Oliveira operation is under review by the Tewksbury Board of Health for non-criminal compliance issues pursuant to their permit for the keeping of animals and operation of a custom slaughterhouse.
