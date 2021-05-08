Town Moderator Scott Wilson presides over Town Meeting

Town Moderator Scott Wilson presides over Town Meeting on May 3. Wilson was elected to fill the vacancy left by Todd Johnson following his election to the Board of Selectmen. (Rosalyn Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — An­nual Town Meeting was held on Monday, May 3, at Tewksbury Memorial High School.

Masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer were available for residents to use, and almost all attendees wore masks for the entire meet­ing. Chairs in the gymnasium were spaced six feet apart, and arrows mark­ed the floor to encourage one-way traffic flow. The microphone was sanitized by a town employee after each speaker.

Article 1, a standard ar­ticle regarding elected town officers, was adopted.

Article 2 was adopted to fix the salaries of certain elected officials. Sev­eral residents, inclu­ding Planning Board member Vinny Fratalia and Liz Carey, had concerns about elected officials not being paid enough, especially the Board of Health.

Article 3 was the consent calendar, containing articles 30 through 33 The articles seek appro­val to accept the 2019 town report, to allow the town manager to lease and purchase equipment for various town departments subject to annual appropriation, to spend funds allotted to the town by the state for sidewalk and road work under Chapter 90 (the article was held for later discussion by a voter), and to authorize the FY21 ex­penditure caps on the town’s self-sufficient re­volving fund accounts.

Articles 30, 31, and 33 were adopted.

Article 4 was adopted to approve the FY22 general fund budget for de­partment budgets in the amount of $122,849,872. Resident Mark Torrisi said that he felt police officers should be paid more.

Articles 5 through 8 were adopted to fund and implement collective bar­gaining agreements be­tween the town and various employee unions. Ar­ticle 8 was amended by Town Manager Richard Montuori to specify an amount of $100,668 following a tentative agreement with Local 833, the American Federation of State, County and Muni­cipal Employees, AFL-CIO (AFSCME).

Articles 9 through 27 were adopted. Article 28 was withdrawn by the pe­titioner and will be brought before special Town Meeting in October.

Article 29 was adopted by secret ballot vote, which approves a salary increase for non-union employees covered by the personnel bylaw for FY22, and additional increases in FY23 and FY24.

The body returned to ar­ticle 3-32, which seeks to spend funds allotted to the town by the state for sidewalk and road work under Chapter 90. Resident Lau­ra Caplan asked several questions of Montuori and Town Engineer Kevin Har­diman.

The article was adopted.

The meeting was reces­sed after 90 minutes to Wed­nesday night, at which point the proposed zoning bylaw and special Town Meeting articles will be addressed.

