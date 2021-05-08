TEWKSBURY — Annual Town Meeting was held on Monday, May 3, at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer were available for residents to use, and almost all attendees wore masks for the entire meeting. Chairs in the gymnasium were spaced six feet apart, and arrows marked the floor to encourage one-way traffic flow. The microphone was sanitized by a town employee after each speaker.
Article 1, a standard article regarding elected town officers, was adopted.
Article 2 was adopted to fix the salaries of certain elected officials. Several residents, including Planning Board member Vinny Fratalia and Liz Carey, had concerns about elected officials not being paid enough, especially the Board of Health.
Article 3 was the consent calendar, containing articles 30 through 33 The articles seek approval to accept the 2019 town report, to allow the town manager to lease and purchase equipment for various town departments subject to annual appropriation, to spend funds allotted to the town by the state for sidewalk and road work under Chapter 90 (the article was held for later discussion by a voter), and to authorize the FY21 expenditure caps on the town’s self-sufficient revolving fund accounts.
Articles 30, 31, and 33 were adopted.
Article 4 was adopted to approve the FY22 general fund budget for department budgets in the amount of $122,849,872. Resident Mark Torrisi said that he felt police officers should be paid more.
Articles 5 through 8 were adopted to fund and implement collective bargaining agreements between the town and various employee unions. Article 8 was amended by Town Manager Richard Montuori to specify an amount of $100,668 following a tentative agreement with Local 833, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO (AFSCME).
Articles 9 through 27 were adopted. Article 28 was withdrawn by the petitioner and will be brought before special Town Meeting in October.
Article 29 was adopted by secret ballot vote, which approves a salary increase for non-union employees covered by the personnel bylaw for FY22, and additional increases in FY23 and FY24.
The body returned to article 3-32, which seeks to spend funds allotted to the town by the state for sidewalk and road work under Chapter 90. Resident Laura Caplan asked several questions of Montuori and Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman.
The article was adopted.
The meeting was recessed after 90 minutes to Wednesday night, at which point the proposed zoning bylaw and special Town Meeting articles will be addressed.
