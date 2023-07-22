TEWKSBURY — Tom King loves history and really enjoys doing research.
“I’m fascinated to see where the threads lead,” said King.
For several years now, the Tewksbury resident has been working to unearth facts about the Tewksbury Almshouse and Tewksbury State Infirmary, what is now known as Tewksbury Hospital. King was a member of the Tewksbury Historical Society for 16 years, and visits the Tewksbury library several times a week, using the internet and the local history room as resources.
Through archived annual reports of the Trustees of Tewksbury State Hospital dating back to last century and other publicly available news archives, King discovered numerous interesting facts about the state hospital’s history and some explanations for what we see — and don’t see — on the property that is still operational today.
Recently, King shared a little-known story of a prison camp that existed for a few years on the campus. It’s an interesting and amusing account in King’s writing, only slightly edited for clarity.
“I hope people enjoy learning about this and are inspired to do their own research, or share other facts they may know about Tewksbury history,” said King.
All of the accounts are quoted from the annual reports of the state hospital or from archived news sources.
Tewksbury Prison Honor Camp
In the early part of the 1900s, the Massachusetts Department of Correction began an experimental program with prison camps at several state infirmaries. The camps were to help with a farm worker labor shortage.
The Massachusetts State Infirmary, today known as Tewksbury Hospital, began the work camp program in 1917, soon to close in 1920. Other state infirmaries’ work camps were closing due to the lack of qualified prisoners. It is possible that may have been the issue at Tewksbury.
In 1922, the Tewksbury program restarted. Six portable buildings were brought to Tewksbury from the prison camp at Rutland state hospital. Mr. Elmer Giles, Rutland’s former camp superintendent, became the new superintendent for Tewksbury.
Six guards and 39 prisoners were added to what became known as Camp Russell. The Department of Correction felt that hard labor in the fresh air would be good for the inmates. This honor camp was considered to be similar to supervised parole. Those selected were serving time for minor offenses, mostly alcohol related.
Among those that served time at Camp Russell was a former Harvard star football player convicted of larceny in connection with stock transaction, and Frederick W. Enwright, publisher of the Boston Telegram, sentenced for criminally libeling former Boston Mayor James Michael Curley.
Of the 800-plus acres at the infirmary at the time, 540 acres were farmland. Part of the inmates’ work involved reclaiming land for useful and necessary improvements in compliance with Massachusetts general acts of 1917 Ch 129.
In 1923, the work included lowering the water course on the Almont Farm section of the property and the draining of 16 acres of lowland which had been reclaimed for cultivation. The following year, 14 more acres were added.
Inmates also worked with animals, usually consisting of 100 dairy cows, about 300 pigs, a few thousand chickens, an apple orchard, all kinds of vegetables and grains which helped feed 2,000 people a day living at the infirmary.
There were many escapes from the honor camp. Most were captured and returned to a more secure facility with an added sentence.
Alcohol was a problem from time to time according to camp superintendent Giles. He said it was hard to remedy with visitors hiding alcohol around the property.
Over the last several years, Camp Russell averaged 40 inmates per year. Superintendent Giles reported more thugs were being sent to the camp from jails due to political connections. Tewksbury was considered a favorable location.
On June 28, 1929, a major disturbance broke out at the camp. Area police agencies were called in and witnessed many intoxicated inmates fighting with the guards and with each other. One newspaper ran the headline “Tewksbury Prison Riot.”
Dr. A. Warren Stearns of Billerica, the commissioner of corrections, upon hearing of the disturbance, immediately left the state house and headed to Tewksbury to head up the investigation. Of the inmates charged, most were given a one-month sentence for which they then filed an appeal.
The following November, after a careful survey of the situation and upon representation of the superintendent of the Tewksbury State Infirmary, Dr. John H. Nichols and the Commissioner of Public Welfare found that the work could be done more efficiently and with less cost by paid labor.
As such, Camp Russell was permanently closed on Nov. 30, 1929.
During his years as head of the Department of Corrections, 1929-1933, Dr. A. Warren Stearns was involved with the Camp Russell operation and the closing of the honor camp. He also supervised the construction of the new $1M Billerica house of correction which opened Christmas Day 1931.
Built for 300 inmates on a 350 acre farm, Dr. Stearns was an advocate of inmate farm work which still happens at Billerica. He called this good, healthy outdoor work.
In 1934, Frederick W. Enwright returned to the Tewksbury Infirmary. This time he was appointed to the board of trustees by then governor Joseph B. Ely. Enwright served the next three years as chairman of the board, resigning in 1937.
