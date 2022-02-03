Ryan School nurse Deb Kraytenberg shows the lasagna meal

Ryan School nurse Deb Kraytenberg shows the meal that the PAC gave to give the school nurses a day off from cooking. The Tewksbury PACs partnered with LasagnaLove.org to give the 12 school nurses and contact tracers a home cooked lasagna, salad, bread and dessert in recognition of the effort they have put forth during the pandemic. School nurses have been working nights, weekends and holidays to advise families and staff through contact tracing, quarantining and COVID-19 protocols. If you know someone who would benefit from a home cooked lasagna free of charge, contact LasagnaLove.org. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — No­thing says ‘thank you” or “we care” like a home-cooked meal. As a way to express gratitude to the school nursing staff of the Tewksbury Public Schools, the Parent Ad­visory Committees, or PACs, recently arranged for lasagna meals and all the fixings to be de­livered to the nurses.

Organized by TMHS PAC co-chair Lori Car­riere, the services of La­sagna Love were enlisted. LasagnaLove.org is a national organization that was created during the pandemic to provide home cooked lasagnas to those in need. Whether a family was having hard times, or a frontline wor­ker needed some relief, the Lasagna Love team worked to give at least one night of a hearty meal to families.

The non-profit organization has volunteers all around the country, as well as right here at home. The Tewksbury nurses were sponsored through Tewksbury and Wilmington home cooks who volunteer through the organization. Any­one in need of a lasagna may request one, free of charge.

Additional meal items of bread, salad, and a dessert were provided by each PAC. The nurses have been working nonstop doing COVID-19 test­ing, contact tracing, and providing quarantining and other medical information and guidance for families, staff, and faculty of the Tewksbury Pub­lic Schools.

According to head nurse Kelly Constantino, “Our nurses and nursing support staff have work­ed non-stop; evenings, weekends, holidays and vacations.”

Some nurses work oth­er jobs as well and must be aware of their own health, and the health of their families.

“This is just the tiniest thing we can do to thank our nurses,” said Car­riere, happy to give a night off from cooking to the 12 nurses and contact tracers who cover the seven schools for the district.

Carriere said that a la­sagna may be requested once every 30 days. The organization accepts do­nations to help fund the meal prep supplies and each cook uses their own recipe. Lasagna requests may be vegetarian, glu­ten free, and the standard meat-based recipe. Carriere worked with re­gional Lasagna Love co­ordinator Angie Madore to fulfill the request.

Constantino was moved by the gesture.

“We would like to thank Lasagna Love, the Tewks­bury PACs, and all those that volunteered to make this happen. It is so nice to see our community stand with us and recognize us for our efforts and hard work. It has been a long two years.”

Constantino said the acknowledgements and words of support keep the nurses going, and they truly appreciate this and other kindnesses extended by the community.

“It was so nice to take the night off from cooking and have a little extra time with our families. Everything was de­li­cious!” said Constan­tino.

To learn more, visit LasagnaLove.org or email Madore to volunteer at Lasagnalovelady@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.