TEWKSBURY — Nothing says ‘thank you” or “we care” like a home-cooked meal. As a way to express gratitude to the school nursing staff of the Tewksbury Public Schools, the Parent Advisory Committees, or PACs, recently arranged for lasagna meals and all the fixings to be delivered to the nurses.
Organized by TMHS PAC co-chair Lori Carriere, the services of Lasagna Love were enlisted. LasagnaLove.org is a national organization that was created during the pandemic to provide home cooked lasagnas to those in need. Whether a family was having hard times, or a frontline worker needed some relief, the Lasagna Love team worked to give at least one night of a hearty meal to families.
The non-profit organization has volunteers all around the country, as well as right here at home. The Tewksbury nurses were sponsored through Tewksbury and Wilmington home cooks who volunteer through the organization. Anyone in need of a lasagna may request one, free of charge.
Additional meal items of bread, salad, and a dessert were provided by each PAC. The nurses have been working nonstop doing COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and providing quarantining and other medical information and guidance for families, staff, and faculty of the Tewksbury Public Schools.
According to head nurse Kelly Constantino, “Our nurses and nursing support staff have worked non-stop; evenings, weekends, holidays and vacations.”
Some nurses work other jobs as well and must be aware of their own health, and the health of their families.
“This is just the tiniest thing we can do to thank our nurses,” said Carriere, happy to give a night off from cooking to the 12 nurses and contact tracers who cover the seven schools for the district.
Carriere said that a lasagna may be requested once every 30 days. The organization accepts donations to help fund the meal prep supplies and each cook uses their own recipe. Lasagna requests may be vegetarian, gluten free, and the standard meat-based recipe. Carriere worked with regional Lasagna Love coordinator Angie Madore to fulfill the request.
Constantino was moved by the gesture.
“We would like to thank Lasagna Love, the Tewksbury PACs, and all those that volunteered to make this happen. It is so nice to see our community stand with us and recognize us for our efforts and hard work. It has been a long two years.”
Constantino said the acknowledgements and words of support keep the nurses going, and they truly appreciate this and other kindnesses extended by the community.
“It was so nice to take the night off from cooking and have a little extra time with our families. Everything was delicious!” said Constantino.
To learn more, visit LasagnaLove.org or email Madore to volunteer at Lasagnalovelady@gmail.com.
