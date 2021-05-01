TEWKSBURY — As a way to make an impact on local nonprofits, a new charitable giving organization has formed in Tewksbury. Part of the larger “100 Who Care Alliance,” 100 People Tewksbury is being organized by resident Lorna Garey.
After learning about the group from a friend who is involved in another chapter, Garey pitched the idea to her own friends in town.
“Impact giving is a way to really provide a boost to area charities,” said Garey, explaining that large, pooled donations at one time can help nonprofits achieve major operational hurdles and attain goals which might otherwise not be possible.
The alliance was started as a simple idea by a woman in Michigan who learned of a need for baby cribs at a nonprofit near her home. The movement mushroomed into a national, and even international philanthropy phenomenon, inspiring such groups as 100 Men Who Care, 100 Women Who Care, and 100 Teens Who Care chapters around the country and across the globe.
As part of 100 People Tewksbury, a group of residents has been assembled to guide the effort including Garey, Beth McFadyen, Krissy Polimeno, Mike Malizia, Scott Wilson, Brent Conway and Jayne Wellman. Board members will have rotating responsibilities according to Garey.
The model of participatory philanthropy is designed to create meaningful change for organizations.
According to McFadyen, “Through my work with Tewksbury’s Zero Waste Day event, I was introduced to many small non-profit organizations that serve the Merrimack Valley. An Impact Gift of $10,000 can do things like buying 100 new mattresses for families experiencing emergency relocation. It can mean hiring professionals to create a website, donor database and online giving platform. It can mean securing a lease on office, warehouse or shelter space. Large financial gifts reassure non-profit leadership that their mission is important and that the community supports their work.”
According to Garey, in advance of each quarterly meeting, members will nominate one nonprofit. Up to 100 charities will be added to a virtual randomized pickerwheel. During a Zoom broadcast, the board will select four nonprofits; the first three chosen will be invited to attend a meeting assuming the organization meets all of the eligibility criteria.
“I'm so excited about 100 People Tewksbury because it harnesses the power of collaborative giving and community philanthropy, both in impact to the bottom line of local charities and in expansive reach to new donors. Our members are energized to see their organizations receive exposure and the potential for difference making generosity. Ultimately, it means we can do more good for more people right here at home,” said Wellman.
Any organization who receives an award is not eligible again for three years, according to Garey. Members of 100 People Tewksbury agree to donate $100 a piece, once each quarter, with no exceptions. Non-profits within a 30-mile radius of Tewksbury are eligible as long as they have 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.
An organization must also have been established for three years. Garey said all types of nonprofits are welcomed, though the group will not donate to religious, political, or national organizations.
“We want our impact to be local,” said Garey.
Polimeno added, "I am so excited to be part of 100 People Tewksbury. I love when people come together for a good cause to make a difference in shaping the future of Tewksbury. There is nothing more rewarding than helping our community flourish.”
Garey explained that teams can also join forces to give. For example, a husband and wife could donate $50 each, but their team is given one vote. Each vote is cast anonymously for the charities nominated. Garey is hoping to engage sponsors for $250 donations for runners up.
“It would be great for every charity nominated to receive something,” she said.
Malizia is happy to be part of the effort.
“I wanted to get involved as a way to give back to our community. So many 501(c)(3) non-profits have struggled due to COVID and for 100 members of the Tewksbury community to come together to help these vital organizations seems like a worthwhile venture to get behind.”
Charities will make their pitch and present their cause to the group, and if selected, will be asked to return to explain how the impact donation was used in their organization to make change or achieve a goal. Donations will be made individually to the charity by the 100 members once selected, and the charity must be able to produce receipts for donors.
The group is actively seeking residents to join and will be capped at 100 members. The first next meeting is scheduled for June 24, 2021. As the group evolves and interest grows, Garey feels that the group could take on additional members.
To learn more about the organization, visit the group’s website at https://100peopletewksbury.org or email them at 100PeopleTewksbury@gmail.com.
