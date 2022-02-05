TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2022, Nicolette Evangelista and Eric Impink for receiving the January 2022 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Nicolette Evangelista, daughter of Joanna and James Evangelista, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Donna Boudreau-Hill for her open-minded and friendly demeanor and her ability to work well with all members of the TMHS community.
Academic highlights for Evangelista include receiving the Global Competency Certificate and the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. She also had a recurring place on the Principal’s List, and has challenged herself by taking two AP (Advanced Placement) courses during her high school academic career.
Evangelista put just as much time and effort into her surrounding community, completing over 30 hours of volunteer time.
Her volunteer hours have been primarily spent at the Abundant Life Christian School and Learning Center.
Despite a busy schedule of school work and volunteer hours, Evangelista still finds time to work a part-time job as a retail associate at the Cracker Barrel.
Eric Impink, son of Paige and Victor Impink, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Dustina Puma for his positive, caring, and outgoing personality that enables him to be the example of a truly well rounded student.
Academically speaking, Impink has strived for academic excellence as a member of the National Honor Society and regular placement on the Honor Roll and Principal’s List.
Impink holds a busy extra-curricular schedule within the TMHS community as the Treasurer for The National Honor Society, the Junior Classical League, and Class Council. He is an active member of the Robotics Team, the TMHS Math Team, and the Assistant Principal Search Team.
Impink is also a member of the Enable Club at UMass Lowell, which is an international organization that makes 3D prosthetic hands for children in need.
Outside of the classrooms of TMHS, Impink is equally active on the field as the captain of the TMHS boys soccer team and a member of the varsity track and field team. He also enjoys mountain biking, skiing and ultimate frisbee.
Community service is an important passion for Impink, providing much needed volunteer services for his community. His volunteer work includes time spent at Town Cleanup Day, Town Trail Building, and leaf raking for the community.
Impink has donated his time and effort through school organizations for Hurricane and Toy Drives and has helped the Tiny Tykes Soccer Program.
Between school and community work, Impink has somehow managed to find time for multiple part-time jobs. His work experience includes being a Personal Care Assistant, youth soccer referee, town election poll worker, Internet Thermo Fisher Scientific and the occasional babysitting gig.
As for after graduation, both Evangelista and Impink hope to continue their educational journey.
Evangelista plans to keep her hard work ethics in place by working part-time while attending college, majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Impink plans on channeling his passion for 3D modeling and printing into a successful career by attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall to study Biomedical Engineering.
Passion for both education and their community has been the guiding light for these two deserving Hat’s Off Award recipients, and will undoubtedly lead them both to a very bright future in their upcoming endeavors.
