TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS mem­bers of the Class of 2022, Nico­lette Evangel­ista and Eric Impink for receiving the January 2022 Hat’s Off Award.

The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memo­rial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.

Nicolette Evangelista, daughter of Joanna and James Evangelista, was nominated by TMHS fa­culty member Donna Boudreau-Hill for her open-minded and friendly demeanor and her abil­ity to work well with all members of the TMHS community.

Academic highlights for Evangelista include re­ceiving the Global Com­petency Certificate and the John and Abigail Ad­ams Scholarship. She al­so had a recurring place on the Principal’s List, and has challenged herself by taking two AP (Ad­vanced Placement) cour­ses during her high school academic career.

Evangelista put just as much time and effort into her surrounding com­munity, completing over 30 hours of volunteer time.

Her volunteer hours have been primarily spent at the Abundant Life Christian School and Learning Center.

Despite a busy schedule of school work and volunteer hours, Evan­gelista still finds time to work a part-time job as a retail associate at the Cracker Barrel.

Eric Impink, son of Paige and Victor Im­pink, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Dustina Puma for his positive, caring, and outgoing personality that enables him to be the ex­ample of a truly well rounded student.

Academically speaking, Impink has strived for academic excellence as a member of the National Honor Society and regular placement on the Honor Roll and Princi­pal’s List.

Impink holds a busy extra-curricular schedule within the TMHS com­munity as the Treasurer for The National Honor Society, the Junior Clas­sical League, and Class Council. He is an active member of the Robotics Team, the TMHS Math Team, and the Assistant Principal Search Team.

Impink is also a member of the Enable Club at UMass Lowell, which is an international or­ganization that makes 3D prosthetic hands for children in need.

Outside of the classrooms of TMHS, Impink is equally active on the field as the captain of the TMHS boys soccer team and a member of the varsity track and field team. He also enjoys mountain biking, skiing and ultimate frisbee.

Community service is an important passion for Impink, providing much needed volunteer services for his community. His volunteer work in­cludes time spent at Town Clean­up Day, Town Trail Buil­ding, and leaf raking for the community.

Impink has donated his time and effort through school organizations for Hurricane and Toy Drives and has helped the Tiny Tykes Soccer Program.

Between school and community work, Im­pink has somehow managed to find time for mul­tiple part-time jobs. His work experience in­cludes being a Personal Care Assistant, youth soc­cer referee, town el­ection poll worker, In­ter­net Thermo Fisher Sci­entific and the occasional babysitting gig.

As for after graduation, both Evangelista and Impink hope to continue their educational journey.

Evangelista plans to keep her hard work eth­ics in place by working part-time while attending college, majoring in Criminology and Crimi­nal Justice.

Impink plans on channeling his passion for 3D modeling and printing into a successful career by attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall to study Bio­me­dical Engineering.

Passion for both education and their community has been the guiding light for these two de­serving Hat’s Off Award recipients, and will un­doubt­edly lead them both to a very bright fu­ture in their upcoming endeavors.

