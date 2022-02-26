Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — At the Tewksbury Select Board meeting on Feb. 15, Town Manager Rich­ard Mon­tu­ori presented the FY23 enterprise bud­gets and capital im­provement plans for FY23-FY27.

Montuori explained that an enterprise fund is a “separate accounting and financial reporting mech­anism for mu­nicipal services for which a fee is charged in exchange for goods or services.”

Costs are completely recovered through fees. Enterprise funds in­clude sewer, water, telemedia and cable, and stormwater; all were ap­proved over the last two decades at special Town Meeting.

The telemedia enterprise fund is funded through cable franchise fees; expenses include a cost-of-living increase in salary for full-time and part-time staff. The op­erating budget decreas­ed in the areas of repairs and maintenance and communications. There were no capital outlay costs.

The new budget calls for a capital expense in­crease of $229,500 to up­grade and replace town hall meeting cameras and audio equipment.

“We’ve received many complaints about the sound in this room,” he said, adding that the cost will be covered through cable franchise fee revenue.

Montuori said that the town will need to be cognizant of changing cable revenues as more people switch to streaming ser­vices and cut cable.

“Having healthy retain­ed earnings to help pay for future costs will be important,” said Montu­ori.

The total capital ex­pense appropriation is recommended at $581,232, with a projected reven­ue of $600,000 yielding an operating surplus of $18,768.

The water enterprise fund is made up of the water distribution budget and the water filtration budget. Expenses in­cluded a cost of living increase and step in­creases in salaries, and maintenance and repair increases.

Montuori added that ex­penses are projected to increase for chemical costs and residual disposal. There are no capital outlay appropriations in either budget. Total revenue is projected at $7,575,683 with an operating surplus of $22,308.

Montuori explained that the plan over the next five years is to spend retained earnings, Water Stabilization funds, and borrowed funds to pay for capital projects in the amount of $18,214,231 for water distribution de­sign and improvement, water tank maintenance/upgrades, hydrant re­placement, and vehicle replacement.

In FY23, the town will be using federal Ameri­can Rescue Plan Act funds for capital im­provement projects.

“It’s actually helping keep rates level this year,” he said.

In FY23, debt will ac­count for 34 percent of the budget, but Montu­ori said that the debt has been incurred for important capital im­prove­ment projects. He added that high usage over the past several years has contributed to high revenues.

Water rates, which pay for the water enterprise fund, are assumed to not increase for FY23 — the fourth year rates have not increased — but may increase four percent next year.

Annual water usage is projected to be 659,972,000 gallons, an increase from the previous fiscal year projection of 9,344,000 gallons. Montuori said that water distribution improvements will be a critical part of future capital spending plans.

The sewer enterprise fund budget maintains the town’s collection system and 47 pump stations.

Salaries decreased due to retirements, and in­creased for cost-of-living. Utilities increased due to usage. The total appropriation is recommended at $6,850,979, with $985,000 appropriated through sewer re­tained earnings.

Retained earnings will also be used to offset debt and keep rates stable; debt currently makes up 54 percent of the FY23 budget but is projected to decrease significantly over the next decade.

Over the next five years, Montuori projects an ap­propriation of $4.1 million for inflow and infiltration control, sewer pump station improvements, and fleet/equipment replacements. Sewer rates are projected to not increase; projected sewer usage for FY23 is 528,702,600 gallons — an increase of 17,709,600 gallons.

The stormwater enterprise fund, now in its third year, focuses on maintenance and system compliance. Tewksbury charges a flat fee for residential parcels with three or few­er units, and the stormwater fee is based on a bil­ling metric known as an Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU).

The current fee is $75 per year and will remain the same in FY23. The to­tal appropriation is projected at $1,118,910, and to­tal revenues are projected at $1,139,307, for an operating surplus of $20,397.

Over the next five years, $3.1 million will be allocated towards capital im­provement for drains and project development. Mon­tuori noted that many residents have shared concerns over flooding in town.

“The only way we’re go­ing to address the flooding is improving our drain­age,” Montuori said.

Montuori also reviewed future capital improvement projects to be funded through the enterprise funds and general fund. Proposed expenditures would go toward the fire department, sidewalk construction and mainten­ance, DPW equipment and more.

Montuori added that $5 million may be used to help fund the DPW/school maintenance facility project. The town meeting warrant in May will seek approval for the transfer of Community Preserva­tion Act funds and stabilization fund for police station upgrades, facilities maintenance, a renovation of the South Street fire station, skate park upgrades at Livingston Street, and new benches for the town common.

Montuori emphasized the need to keep an eye tow­ards the future, citing long-term investments such as DPW equipment purchase and mainten­ance, pavement management, storm­water permit compliance, sidewalk construction and maintenance, and improve­ments to town and school facilities.

Budget spreadsheets, nar­­ratives, and slides from the meeting are available at tewksbury-ma.gov.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.