TEWKSBURY — At the Tewksbury Select Board meeting on Feb. 15, Town Manager Richard Montuori presented the FY23 enterprise budgets and capital improvement plans for FY23-FY27.
Montuori explained that an enterprise fund is a “separate accounting and financial reporting mechanism for municipal services for which a fee is charged in exchange for goods or services.”
Costs are completely recovered through fees. Enterprise funds include sewer, water, telemedia and cable, and stormwater; all were approved over the last two decades at special Town Meeting.
The telemedia enterprise fund is funded through cable franchise fees; expenses include a cost-of-living increase in salary for full-time and part-time staff. The operating budget decreased in the areas of repairs and maintenance and communications. There were no capital outlay costs.
The new budget calls for a capital expense increase of $229,500 to upgrade and replace town hall meeting cameras and audio equipment.
“We’ve received many complaints about the sound in this room,” he said, adding that the cost will be covered through cable franchise fee revenue.
Montuori said that the town will need to be cognizant of changing cable revenues as more people switch to streaming services and cut cable.
“Having healthy retained earnings to help pay for future costs will be important,” said Montuori.
The total capital expense appropriation is recommended at $581,232, with a projected revenue of $600,000 yielding an operating surplus of $18,768.
The water enterprise fund is made up of the water distribution budget and the water filtration budget. Expenses included a cost of living increase and step increases in salaries, and maintenance and repair increases.
Montuori added that expenses are projected to increase for chemical costs and residual disposal. There are no capital outlay appropriations in either budget. Total revenue is projected at $7,575,683 with an operating surplus of $22,308.
Montuori explained that the plan over the next five years is to spend retained earnings, Water Stabilization funds, and borrowed funds to pay for capital projects in the amount of $18,214,231 for water distribution design and improvement, water tank maintenance/upgrades, hydrant replacement, and vehicle replacement.
In FY23, the town will be using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for capital improvement projects.
“It’s actually helping keep rates level this year,” he said.
In FY23, debt will account for 34 percent of the budget, but Montuori said that the debt has been incurred for important capital improvement projects. He added that high usage over the past several years has contributed to high revenues.
Water rates, which pay for the water enterprise fund, are assumed to not increase for FY23 — the fourth year rates have not increased — but may increase four percent next year.
Annual water usage is projected to be 659,972,000 gallons, an increase from the previous fiscal year projection of 9,344,000 gallons. Montuori said that water distribution improvements will be a critical part of future capital spending plans.
The sewer enterprise fund budget maintains the town’s collection system and 47 pump stations.
Salaries decreased due to retirements, and increased for cost-of-living. Utilities increased due to usage. The total appropriation is recommended at $6,850,979, with $985,000 appropriated through sewer retained earnings.
Retained earnings will also be used to offset debt and keep rates stable; debt currently makes up 54 percent of the FY23 budget but is projected to decrease significantly over the next decade.
Over the next five years, Montuori projects an appropriation of $4.1 million for inflow and infiltration control, sewer pump station improvements, and fleet/equipment replacements. Sewer rates are projected to not increase; projected sewer usage for FY23 is 528,702,600 gallons — an increase of 17,709,600 gallons.
The stormwater enterprise fund, now in its third year, focuses on maintenance and system compliance. Tewksbury charges a flat fee for residential parcels with three or fewer units, and the stormwater fee is based on a billing metric known as an Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU).
The current fee is $75 per year and will remain the same in FY23. The total appropriation is projected at $1,118,910, and total revenues are projected at $1,139,307, for an operating surplus of $20,397.
Over the next five years, $3.1 million will be allocated towards capital improvement for drains and project development. Montuori noted that many residents have shared concerns over flooding in town.
“The only way we’re going to address the flooding is improving our drainage,” Montuori said.
Montuori also reviewed future capital improvement projects to be funded through the enterprise funds and general fund. Proposed expenditures would go toward the fire department, sidewalk construction and maintenance, DPW equipment and more.
Montuori added that $5 million may be used to help fund the DPW/school maintenance facility project. The town meeting warrant in May will seek approval for the transfer of Community Preservation Act funds and stabilization fund for police station upgrades, facilities maintenance, a renovation of the South Street fire station, skate park upgrades at Livingston Street, and new benches for the town common.
Montuori emphasized the need to keep an eye towards the future, citing long-term investments such as DPW equipment purchase and maintenance, pavement management, stormwater permit compliance, sidewalk construction and maintenance, and improvements to town and school facilities.
Budget spreadsheets, narratives, and slides from the meeting are available at tewksbury-ma.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.