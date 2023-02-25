TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Feb. 15, 2023, at Tewksbury Town Hall.
Town Manager Richard Montuori presented the FY24 enterprise budgets. An enterprise fund is a separate accounting and financial reporting mechanism for municipal services for which a fee is charged in exchange for goods or services. Enterprise funds include sewer, water, telemedia and cable, and stormwater.
The telemedia enterprise fund is used to support Tewksbury Telemedia’s public access television and YouTube media production. The fund covers equipment, maintenance and operational costs for the department.
While the fund is supported by Verizon and Comcast franchise fees, Montuori is anticipating a downturn in revenue in coming years due to people switching away from cable; however, the budget sets aside a surplus to ensure services continue. Total appropriations for FY24 are projected at $426,038, with $600,000 projected in revenue.
The water enterprise fund supports the town’s water distribution network, which is made up of three storage tanks and 160 miles of water main lines. The town plans to replace decaying water mains with cheap and readily available PVC pipes, decreasing costs and speeding up the replacement rate.
For FY24, appropriations are recommended at $8,182,480, an increase of over $700,000. Over the next five years, the budget allocates $28 million for water distribution design and improvement, water treatment plant and tank maintenance, and hydrants and vehicle replacement; the plan is to spend retained earnings, water stabilization funds, and funds borrowed for capital projects. For FY24, debt service will make up 32 percent of the water budget.
Over $9 million in ARPA funding was dedicated to infrastructure with the aim of reducing water main breaks and leaks.
Montuori also discussed water rates for FY24, which will increase for the first time in the past three years, with an average increase of between $22 and $55 annually. Montuori explained that water usage from August and December 2021 and April 2022 were used to project revenues for FY24; chemical treatment costs have increased significantly.
Annual water usage is projected to decrease from last year’s projection to 649,350,523 gallons.
The sewer enterprise fund is recommended at a $7 million appropriation. Increased costs include a higher assessment from Lowell Sewer. Nearly $500,000 in capital improvements for FY24 will go to support inflow and infiltration control, sewer pump station improvements, and fleet and equipment replacement.
Debt service is expected to make up 49 percent of the FY24 budget, but that proportion will decrease over the next 10 years. Revenues are projected at just over $7 million.
Montuori addressed sewer rates, which will increase in FY24 for both in-town and out-of-town and exempt properties; rates have not increased for five years. Projected usage for FY24 is over 526 million gallons, a decrease of 2.6 million gallons.
80 percent of potential users are connected to the sewer system, compared to 62 percent in FY11.
Montuori reviewed the stormwater enterprise fund, which is recommended to appropriate $1,116,200 and bring in $1,139,307 in revenues. Stormwater fees will remain at $75 per equivalent residential unit. FY24 capital improvements include culvert replacements and drainage system improvement design.
Learn more at www.tewksbury-ma.gov and view the complete meeting at www.YouTube.com/TewksburyTV.
