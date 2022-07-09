TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee, an appointed committee of town residents, is the recent recipient of two grants. The grants are used to further the mission of the committee to preserve and protect open space and recreation areas in the community for all to enjoy.
Funded by the Tewksbury Congregational Church’s Tareila Missions Grant Program, the committee is pleased to receive the generous grant for property markers for open space lands.
“By marking Tewksbury conservation properties with clear markers, residents will know they are in a protected open space area, set aside specifically for their enjoyment of passive recreation such as walking, bird watching, and animal observation,” said Bruce Shick, a member of the committee.
The committee works to carry out the town’s Open Space and Recreation Plan and the markers support the town Visioning 2037 plan of access for all.
The committee is also partnering with the Tewksbury Public Library this summer to provide guided tours of the properties as part of the library’s outdoor theme for its summer reading program.
Another project which received funding was the pollinator gardens. The Tewksbury Garden Club provided a grant to purchase pollinator kits from the Native Plant Trust in Framingham for the committee to enhance pollinator gardens already planted in the community.
According to the Native Plant Trust website, native pollinators need native plants for food and habitat. And, native plants need native pollinators to reproduce. But the population of bees, butterflies, bats and birds that pollinate all plants are plummeting, and the native plant habitats they depend on are vanishing.
Residents are reminded that trees or plants should not be planted on any town-owned property. While the committee recognizes that some residents seek to remember loved ones through plantings, introducing species that are non-native does not provide any food for pollinators or animals, and in fact upsets the natural balance of the area.
Residents interested in joining an organized open space walk are encouraged to sign up at the Tewksbury Public Library on the Events tab for Saturdays in the summer. The program is called “Take A Hike Tewksbury” and is led by members of the Open Space Committee.
Native plant and tree information is also provided by a member of the Beautification Committee.
For a guide to open space areas in Tewksbury and maps of the trails, visit the town website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov and search for Open Space under the Boards and Committees tab.
