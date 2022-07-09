Open Space markers

Open Space markers, such as this one at Chandler Well Fields, were funded through the Tareila Missions Grant from Tewksbury Congregational Church. The markers delineate public open space parcels. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Open Space and Recreation Plan Com­mittee, an appointed committee of town residents, is the recent recipient of two grants. The grants are used to further the mission of the committee to preserve and protect open space and recreation areas in the community for all to enjoy.

Funded by the Tewks­bury Congregational Church’s Tareila Missions Grant Program, the committee is pleased to receive the generous grant for property markers for open space lands.

“By marking Tewksbury conservation properties with clear markers, residents will know they are in a protected open space area, set aside specifically for their enjoyment of passive recreation such as walking, bird watching, and animal observation,” said Bruce Shick, a member of the committee.

The committee works to carry out the town’s Open Space and Recreation Plan and the markers support the town Visioning 2037 plan of access for all.

The committee is also partnering with the Tewks­bury Public Library this summer to provide guided tours of the properties as part of the library’s outdoor theme for its summer reading program.

Another project which re­ceived funding was the pollinator gardens. The Tewks­bury Garden Club provided a grant to purchase pollinator kits from the Native Plant Trust in Framing­ham for the committee to enhance pollinator gardens already planted in the community.

According to the Native Plant Trust website, na­tive pollinators need native plants for food and habitat. And, native plants need native pollinators to reproduce. But the population of bees, butterflies, bats and birds that pollinate all plants are plummeting, and the native plant habitats they depend on are vanishing.

Residents are reminded that trees or plants should not be planted on any town-owned property. While the committee recognizes that some residents seek to re­member loved ones through plantings, introducing spe­cies that are non-native does not provide any food for pollinators or animals, and in fact upsets the natural balance of the area.

Residents interested in joining an organized open space walk are encouraged to sign up at the Tewks­bury Public Library on the Events tab for Saturdays in the summer. The program is called “Take A Hike Tewksbury” and is led by members of the Open Space Committee.

Native plant and tree information is also provided by a member of the Beautification Committee.

For a guide to open space areas in Tewksbury and maps of the trails, visit the town website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov and search for Open Space under the Boards and Committees tab.

