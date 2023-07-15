TEWKSBURY — Asking for the public’s help, the Essex Country District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police issued a press release on Friday, July 7, marking the 50th anniversary of the murder of a young Tewksbury woman.
Judith Merenda Cadorette was only 19 years old when her body was discovered in a wooded area near the off ramp from Route 93 south and Route 133 in Andover on July 6, 1973. She was last seen on July 2 at the then Holiday Inn on Main Street, according to the release.
Cadorette was described as having dark hair and had poor vision. Cadorette was known to frequent the 495 drive-in movie theater, Holiday Inn lounge, and Pewter Pot restaurant.
The case has never been solved. According to Glen Johnson, Chief of Communications & External Affairs for Essex County DA Paul F. Tucker on making the anniversary announcement, “…we are always looking for evidence, leads, witnesses and new information in any murder case, no matter how many years have passed. We hope this sad anniversary may prompt some advancement in the case, to bring justice for Judith and those who knew and loved her.”
According to Johnson, Cadorette grew up in the Somerville area and moved to 25 Rolling Meadow Road in Tewksbury with her family. Cadorette owned a horse named Telstar, and did not own a vehicle. She walked to the various locations in the town that she frequented. She only lived in Tewksbury for a short period of time when she was murdered, according to Johnson.
Back in the 1970s, The Pewter Pot restaurant was located at 10 Main St. in Stadium Plaza. The Holiday Inn was located at 95 Main St. at what is now IHOP, and the 495 drive-in was the Wamesit Drive-in which is now Home Depot at 85 Main St.
According to archived newspaper accounts from 1973, Cadorette was divorced but due to be remarried in August of that year. She lived with her parents, Alice and Anthony Merenda, was a CB radio enthusiast, and loved animals, including her 13-year-old beagle who was killed crossing the street just days after Cadorette’s body was found.
In 1977, Cadorette’s family successfully petitioned Tewksbury selectmen to use the Mahoney reward fund to try to solicit information about the murder of their daughter. Despite reports of several suspects being interviewed at the time, no arrests have ever been made.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Andover Police Sergeant Mark Higgenbottom at 978-623-3500, Tewksbury Police Detective Sergeant Michael Donovan at 978-851-7373, Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Peter Sherber at 978-766-5823, or the Essex District Attorney’s Office at 978-745-6610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.