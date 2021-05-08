TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on April 28, 2021, for a virtual meeting via WebEx.
David Dicenso of Luna Rossa came before the board with an alteration of premises application.
Dicenso explained that Luna Rossa is seeking to continue offering outdoor seating by building a 5-table permanent patio. He said that the only outstanding item for approval was a sign off from the building department due to parking requirements.
Town Manager Richard Montuori said that the board would be able to approve the application contingent on the building department’s approval. Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick added that Luna Rossa had sought to do outdoor seating in prior years, but the coronavirus pandemic allowed them to prove they could do outdoor dining on a temporary license.
The board voted to approve the application subject to approval from the building department.
The board made committee appointments. Jay Kelly was appointed to the school athletic field committee. James Mackey was appointed to the economic development committee. Annemarie Stronach was appointed to the Lowell Regional Transit Authority.
The board also voted to appoint former School Committee member Jamie Cutelis as community representative to the Elementary School Building Committee; Cutelis had been the School Committee’s representative on the ESBC but lost his bid for reelection.
The board also discussed setting an interview date for applicants seeking one of the nine community seats on the newly formed Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee.
“We’ve had a really tremendous response to the position, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get more applicants,” said member Jayne Wellman.
The board will be accepting applications through May 14.
The board reviewed the annual Town Meeting warrant with Montuori. The board recommended adoption of articles 1 through 7. Montuori recommended that the board table Article 8, which seeks to allocate an unspecified sum to fund the collective bargaining agreement between the town and Local 833, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO (AFSCME) in FY22; Montuori explained that the town recently reached a tentative agreement with the AFSCME and plans to amend the article.
The board voted to table discussion until their meeting before town meeting on Monday, May 3, pending more information from Montuori.
The board recommended adoption of articles 9 through 27, and took no action on Article 28, a citizen petition. The board recommended adoption on Article 29, as well as articles 34 and 35, the proposed zoning bylaw and map, which were reviewed by Sadwick.
The board also recommended adoption of the four special Town Meeting articles.
The board will have their next scheduled meeting on May 11, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
