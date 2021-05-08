Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Sel­ectmen met on April 28, 2021, for a virtual meeting via WebEx.

David Dicenso of Luna Rossa came before the board with an alteration of premises application.

Dicenso explained that Luna Rossa is seeking to continue offering outdoor seating by building a 5-table permanent pa­tio. He said that the on­ly outstanding item for approval was a sign off from the building de­part­ment due to parking requirements.

Town Manager Richard Montuori said that the board would be able to approve the application contingent on the building department’s appro­val. Assistant Town Ma­na­ger Steve Sadwick ad­ded that Luna Rossa had sought to do outdoor seating in prior years, but the coronavirus pandemic allowed them to prove they could do outdoor dining on a temporary license.

The board voted to ap­prove the application subject to approval from the building department.

The board made committee appointments. Jay Kel­ly was appointed to the school athletic field committee. James Mackey was appointed to the economic development committee. Annemarie Stronach was appointed to the Lowell Re­gional Transit Authority.

The board also voted to appoint former School Committee member Ja­mie Cutelis as community representative to the Ele­mentary School Building Committee; Cutelis had been the School Commit­tee’s representative on the ESBC but lost his bid for reelection.

The board also discussed setting an interview date for applicants seeking one of the nine community seats on the newly formed Tewks­bury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Com­mit­tee.

“We’ve had a really tre­mendous response to the position, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get more ap­plicants,” said member Jayne Wellman.

The board will be accepting applications through May 14.

The board reviewed the annual Town Meeting warrant with Montuori. The board recommended adoption of articles 1 through 7. Montuori recommended that the board table Ar­ti­cle 8, which seeks to allocate an unspecified sum to fund the collective bargaining agreement between the town and Local 833, the American Federation of State, County and Mu­nicipal Employees, AFL-CIO (AFSCME) in FY22; Montuori explained that the town recently reached a tentative agreement with the AFSCME and plans to amend the article.

The board voted to table discussion until their meet­ing before town meeting on Monday, May 3, pending more information from Montuori.

The board recommended adoption of articles 9 through 27, and took no action on Article 28, a citizen petition. The board re­commended adoption on Ar­ticle 29, as well as articles 34 and 35, the proposed zoning bylaw and map, which were reviewed by Sadwick.

The board also recommended adoption of the four special Town Meeting articles.

The board will have their next scheduled meeting on May 11, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.

