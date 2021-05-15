TEWKSBURY — Special Town Meeting and the remainder of annual Town Meeting was held on Wednesday, May 5, at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer were available for residents to use, and almost all attendees wore masks for the entire meeting. Chairs in the gymnasium were spaced six feet apart, and arrows marked the floor to encourage one-way traffic flow. The microphone was sanitized by a town employee after each speaker.
At special Town Meeting, Article 1 was adopted to transfer funds from accounts with a projected surplus to funds with a projected deficit or to allow for the purchase of needed items or services in the amount of $530,830. Article 2 was adopted to utilize free cash in the amount of $479,674 to fund the DPW snow and ice budget; funds needed for maintenance in snow and ice events during the winter exceeded the amount budgeted.
Article 3 was adopted to transfer $120,326 from free cash to fund various town expenditures.
Article 4 was adopted to transfer $4,824.78 from library salaries to pay outstanding bills.
Returning to annual town meeting, Article 34, the zoning bylaw amendment, was presented by Bob Fowler, Planning Board member and chairperson of the Zoning Bylaw Committee. The amendment was recommended for adoption by the Planning Board and the Finance Committee, as well as the Zoning Bylaw Committee.
Fowler explained that the committee was first established in 2015 by the Board of Selectmen, and has held more than 44 meetings and public outreach sessions to gain community input. The committee was made up of five residents: Planning Board member Bob Fowler, now former selectman Mark Kratman, now former building commissioner Ed Johnson, land surveyor Dick Cuoco, and certified planner Erin Wortman.
Consultants included Judi Barrett of RKG Associates and Barrett Planning Group, as well as Bob Mitchell, FAICP, Robert Ritchie, and David Gamble, Esquire. Selectman Todd Johnson was also on the committee as the selectperson representative prior to Kratman.
The committee was assisted by Town Planner Anna McGinty, Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick, and permit technician Dawn Cathcart.
The goals of the updated bylaw included increased navigability and ease of use; a reduction in the number of overlay districts (certain areas of town that must follow two sets of rules); and compliance with recent Supreme Court rulings, as well as federal and state laws and legal precedents.
Town Moderator Scott Wilson encouraged residents not to submit amendments due to the complexity of the bylaw and reserved the right to consult on issues with Town Manager Richard Montuori, McGinty, Town Counsel Kevin Feeley, and Sadwick.
Resident Robert Wald proposed an amendment that multifamily use not be allowed in office/research zone because “we may permanently lose any tax benefit that offices may bring to the town in the future.”
Later in the meeting the amendment passed 71-59.
Resident Bob O’Brien took issue with makeup of the bylaw committee, saying that some members “butter their bread” in the building industry.
Resident Ruth Chou motioned for indefinite postponement. The motion for indefinite postponement was defeated later in the meeting.
Resident Alex Lowder highlighted the 44 meetings of the committee to emphasize opportunities residents had to offer input on the article, citing “an entirely collaborative effort between residents, elected officials, and town staff.”
Wald proposed an amendment to lower the maximum building height. The amendment was ruled out of order by the moderator because it was considered more restrictive than the existing bylaw.
Wald then proposed an amendment to keep billboards at least 1,000 feet from a residential zone, rather than the proposed 500 feet.
Jayne Wellman urged residents to vote down the amendment, which she said makes it impossible to put billboards in the community.
Resident Mark Kratman, in opposition to the amendment, highlighted the many existing restrictions on billboards, noting that they are only allowed along I-495 and I-93, and added that the distance from a residential zone is not the same as the distance from a residence and that a residential zone can include areas where homes cannot be built, such as railroads.
“Residents asked us to find different ways to be innovative to get road repair [funding],” he said. “This is not coming out of your pocket.”
The amendment was defeated 19-96.
Resident Dustin Weir spoke in support of the article as written. He expressed surprise that residents felt unaware of the bylaw changes or hadn’t participated in public sessions. He encouraged people to pay attention to opportunities with the general bylaw committee, of which he is currently a member.
Planning Board member Vinny Fratalia supported adoption of the article, stating that the town had already spent a Town Meeting-approved $100,000 for the study and development of the bylaw.
“If we throw this out, we are not doing good for the Town of Tewksbury. We are moving backwards rather than going forward,” he said, adding that while the proposed changes may not be perfect, it was an improvement on the existing bylaw.
Fratalia moved the question, saying that amendments should have been handled at public hearings.
89 residents voted for the article, and 47 voted against. 91 votes were needed to meet the two-thirds majority threshold required for adoption. The article was defeated.
Consequently, Article 35, the accompanying zoning map, was withdrawn from consideration.
Annual Town Meeting concluded after two hours and 10 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.