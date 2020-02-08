As my Grandma used to say, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. I think it is safe to say the same goes for women, as who doesn’t love to unwind while enjoying a delicious meal?
That would explain why Valentine’s Day is the second busiest holiday for restaurants.
According to a study done by Restaurantdive.com, restaurant reservations are expected to increase by 433 percent this Valentine’s day.
With all of these lovestruck and hungry couples filling restaurants this Feb. 14, fighting the crowds at your favorite restaurant can leave you feeling less than romantic.
To avoid the long lines, waiting, and slow service, this year you may want to consider preparing a meal yourself.
Don’t let lack of experience, time or creativity in the kitchen stop you from preparing a fabulous dinner for two. There is an abundance of help out there, both online and locally, to help you maneuver your way through the kitchen this Valentine’s Day, and participating in a Valentine cooking class is a great way to dip your feet in the culinary pool.
Classes range from beginners to the more kitchen savvy, and many classes encourage you to attend as a couple. This makes for a fun date night activity, and it may ease your fears of venturing into the kitchen with a “partner in crime” at your side.
Taste Buds Kitchen, located at 14 High St. in North Andover offers adult cooking classes for the inexperienced chef, including couples classes.
Each class teaches three to four recipes that you prepare in class. To add to the fun and relaxed atmosphere, classes are BYOB, and Taste Buds will provide glasses and bottle openers.
Each class specializes in a certain food style, and there are a wide variety of food types for every appetite to choose from.
For the ever romantic types, try a Classic French Countryside Cooking class. To reach your passionate inner Italian side, choose A Tour of Tuscany class.
If you and your Valentine only know your way around a take out menu, then try the Handmade Pizza class or the Chinese Take Out class.
Advanced reservations are required. Visit www.tastebuds.com to register for class, and to find a list of all classes that are offered.
Saltbox Farm, located at 40 Westford Road in Concord, is offering a Valentine couples class to learn to craft an elegant dinner in a romantic and historic New England farmhouse.
The menu includes Oysters with Mignonette, Cider Glazed Pork Loin, and Chocolate souffle.
Other adult cooking classes are also available featuring the World Cuisine of Ireland or Mexico, The Art of Fresh Pasta, or Kitchen Knife Skills.
Classes are taught in the fully equippped, professional grade kitchen, and then the prepared meals are enjoyed in the rustic, antique dining room of the farmhouse.
For more information on class registration and availability, visit www.saltboxkitchen.com.
The Kitchen at Boston Public Market, located at 100 Hanover St. in Boston, is offering a Valentine’s Day Truffle Experience on Feb. 10 and 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than with chocolate and wine?!
First, you will create a pot of chocolate ganache fondue that you will enjoy with fruits, breads and cheese.
Then you will learn how to make decadent dark chocolate truffles. Each participant will take home a dozen of your creations to share with your Valentine.
The class finishes off with the help of experts from the Massachusetts Wine Shop. Experts will take you through a wine and chocolate pairing event, where you will sample six different wines and learn to pair them with six different types of chocolate.
For more information on this event, visit www.bostonpublicmarket.org.
For the romantic yet budget conscious, you can find deals on couples cooking classes for Valentines or any time at discount websites like Groupon.com. They offer discounts on local cooking classes of 20 percent to 50 percent off the regular price.
If you happen to know your way around the kitchen, but are looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day dinner menu to serve, the Food Network is offering a variety of romantic dinner recipes that are out of the ordinary from your everyday meals, but not out of the question for you to be able to create.
Choose from Valentine specialties like Heart Shaped Lasagna Bunt, Engagement Roast Chicken, Lobster Wellington, or Surf and Turf for Two.
For the dessert menu, try Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls, Tiramisu, or Red Velvet Brownie Swirls.
Each recipe provides you with an ingredients shopping list, step by step printed directions, and an easy to follow video.
For a full list of menu ideas visit www.foodnetwork.com/valentines-day-dnner-recipes.
This Feb. 14, don’t waste your time, money and patience waiting for a table at an overcrowded restaurant. Put your heart and soul into creating your own romantic dinner for two. Taking a class and preparing a meal with that special someone may just lead to a very happy Valentine's Day for both and your valentine!
