Summertime is filled with visions of beauty. The majestic sight of the ocean surf crashing on a sandy beach. The peace and tranquility of a field of flowers blowing gently in a summer breeze. The simplistic glimpse of children running through a sprinkler on a lazy, summer afternoon.
All of these picture perfect summer views are a great reminder that August is National Eye Exam Month.
Taking care of your eyes is as important to your wellbeing as eating a healthy diet or exercising.
In order to keep your vision health in optimum condition, everyone should get regular, comprehensive eye exams. A comprehensive, dilated eye exam is the best way to check for common vision problems and the early onset of eye disease.
Many feel that regular eye exams are for older adults, as they tend to have more issues with their vision. However, many young children may be suffering from unknown vision problems because of the lack of early detection.
According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) only about one out of every seven preschoolers receive an eye exam, and fewer than one out of four receive any kind of vision screening.
The U.S. Preventative Task Force recommends vision screening for all children ages 3 to 5.
Taking care of your eyes also goes hand in hand with overall good health. People with vision problems are more likely to suffer from diabetes, poor hearing, high blood pressure, cardiac problems, and strokes than people with healthy vision.
Among people ages 65 and older, more than half of those that are blind or severely vision impared consider their overall health as poor.
Only about 20 percent of older Americans without significant vision problems report that their overall health is poor.
There are several ways to be proactive in promoting healthy vision for yourself.
First and foremost, start with having regular comprehensive eye exams.
For children, eye exams should start at six months old. The next exam should be at age 3, then starting at age 6. It is recommended to have an eye exam every two years until age 18.
Adults ages 18 to 60 should have eye exams about every one to two years.
Adults ages 61 and older are recommended to have an annual eye exam.
When making an appointment for an eye exam, it can be helpful to know your family's eye health history, and you should inform your eye doctor of any family history of eye disease, as some types are hereditary.
A healthy diet can also promote healthy vision, and can actually protect your eyesight. Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids like fish and dark , leafy greens, such as spinach or kale, are key in maintaining healthy vision.
Maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking are also beneficial to healthy eyesight.
When choosing that perfect pair of sunglasses, make sure they are not just a fashion statement. You should protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun by choosing “shades” that will block 99 to 100 percent of harmful ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B radiation. Look for the ratings of UVA and UVB when purchasing new sunglasses.
Proper safety eyewear can also protect your eyes when participating in sports or doing DIY projects like painting or home improvements.
It is easy to avoid eye infections by always washing your hands before touching your eyes, and removing eye make-up before going to bed.
If you wear contact lenses, properly clean your lens as recommended by the manufacturer or your doctor.
This busy summer season, don’t forget to take time to enjoy the view by taking the time to book your next comprehensive, dilated eye exam during National Eye Exam Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.