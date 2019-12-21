TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Public Library celebrated the town’s 285th birthday on Monday, giving out approximately 200 slices of cake for patrons to enjoy. Friends of the Library Rita O’Brien-Dee, Christian Panasuk and Rose O’Neill were all on hand to share in the celebration.
The library has many resources for residents to access to investigate the history of the town. In addition to online books and local history room holdings, the library also has newspapers and yearbooks digitized, and an abundance of materials about topics related to the history of Tewksbury, including Town of Tewksbury Annual reports from 1878 – present, Tewksbury Hospital almshouse materials, information about Captain John Trull, and two books which are core resources for Tewksbury history: “Tewksbury A Short History by Edward W. Pride” (1888) and “Ask Now of the Days that Are Past, A History of the Town of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, 1734-1964 by Harold Patten” (1965).
Tewksbury isn’t looking all that bad for its age, though opinions vary widely. The area was originally inhabited by aboriginal tribes who migrated to the rivers for their abundance of resources. Artifacts dating from 5,000 BC - 1650 BC include hand tools and arrow points which are on display in the local history room.
As recently as 1794, Native American settlements were established near the Great Swamp, Concord, Shawsheen and Merrimack Rivers. Tribes included the Wamesit, Pennacook, Agawam, Naamkeeks and the Piscataquas.
Billerica owned the land from the Concord and Merrimack Rivers all the way to Andover, but eventually gave up a piece to create Tewksbury. People had settled deep into Billerica so far to the edge as to be remote from places of worship and gathering, so the Town of Tewksbury was created to accommodate those who “laboured under extreme difficulties and hardships and for relief therein have petitioned this Court the said lands being already settled with a competent number of inhabitants to form a township.”
The town was supposed to be named Wamesit, but wound up as Tewksbury, thought to be after Tewkesbury, England. However, no direct relationship to Tewkesbury, England was ever uncovered and it is speculated that reverence to the crown, King George II, Baron of Tewkesbury is the likely source.
The town was established on Dec. 23, 1734 and held its first Town Meeting on Jan. 14, 1735.
As part of the celebration, Community Services Librarian Robert Hayes compiled a list of trivia questions. Test your knowledge of Tewksbury and see how you do!
• Which famous teacher spent time at the Tewksbury State Hospital?
• Which flower is Tewksbury known for?
• Which neighboring town was Tewksbury once a part of?
• Which former president once stopped by a tavern in Tewksbury?
• Which indigenous tribe called the Shawsheen River home? Hint: The river is named after them.
• Which famous artist used to live in Tewksbury?
• Tewksbury is named after the Town of Tewkesbury, in which country?
• Which Adam Sandler/Kevin James movie filmed scenes here in Tewksbury?
• Tewksbury used to have an airport. What was it called?
• What is Tewksbury’s mascot?
• What is the name of the bowling alley in Tewksbury?
Answers: Anne Sullivan, carnation, Billerica, Washington, Shawsheen, Mico Kaufman, England, Grown Ups 2, Tew-Mac, Redmen, Wamesit
