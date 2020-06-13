TEWKSBURY — Next week, the annual town election will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Earlier this year, the annual town election was postponed twice from its original date on April 4, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the pandemic, various safety measures will be in place at the polls on election day. Election workers will be required to wear masks, and voters will be strongly encouraged to do the same. Protective shields will be placed at check-in and check-out counters, and hand-sanitizer will be placed near entrances, exits, and near election workers.
Additionally, existing social distancing guidelines will be maintained, with voting booths spaced six feet apart, as well as limiting the amount of voters allowed in the voting area at one time.
Although prepared to manage a high in-person voter turnout, absentee and early voting was encouraged as a result of the pandemic. However, over-the-counter absentee and early voting at Town Hall prior to election day was suspended this year.
According to Town Clerk Denise Graffeo, 128 Early Ballot Applications, and 419 Absentee Ballot Applications have been received. As of June 5, 2020, the deadline to register to vote in order to be eligible in this election cycle, there are 23,217 registered voters in Tewksbury.
Looking at the election’s ballot, several positions are to be voted on. Among them include the position of Town Moderator. Currently, the position is vacant, with the last person to hold it being Jayne Wellman, prior to her election as a Selectwoman last spring. Todd Johnson, a former selectman, is running for Moderator unopposed.
Additionally, one seat on the Board of Selectmen is open; it is currently held by Jay J. Kelly, who is running unopposed for reelection.
Two seats will be open on the School Committee; one will be for a full three-year term, while the other will be a one-year unexpired term resulting from Dennis Francis’ resignation. Those currently holding these seats are Keith M. Sullivan and Scott D. Wilson, who took over Francis’ seat. Sullivan will be running for reelection to his seat, competing with Sara Steele. Wilson is running unopposed to maintain his seat.
One seat will be open on the Planning Board as well. It is currently held by Eric M. Ryder, who is running unopposed.
Two seats will be open on the Board of Library Trustees. Currently, they are held by Lorraine H. Carriere and Patrick J. Joyce. Both candidates are seeking reelection.
One seat will be open on the Board of Health. It is currently held by Charles J. Roux. He is running for reelection unopposed.
Finally, one seat will be open on the Housing Authority. Currently, it is held by Linda Ricardo-Brabant, who is not seeking reelection. Rather, Robert Demers is running for the seat unopposed.
The 2020 Tewksbury annual town elections will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Call the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355 with any questions.
