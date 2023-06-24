TEWKSBURY — During the 2022-2023 academic year, students at the John F. Ryan Elementary School participated in the Massachusetts STEM Week Challenge. Led by instructors Eileen Lindsey and Kim Hillson, the school’s fifth and six grade students were tasked with redesigning habitats for animals in zoos.
Each team of student engineers had to design a habitat that met the specific needs of the animal of their choosing, including engineering an enrichment item for the animal in order to bring out natural behaviors. Students had several tasks to complete prior to embarking on their designs.
Over the course of two terms, the students visited the Franklin Park Zoo, viewed zoo exhibit designs from multiple perspectives, researched animals of choice, created enrichment items, developed virtual zoo habitats using a software tool, designed interpretive signage, and built physical zoo exhibit replicas.
The Extreme Zoo Makeover Project curriculum was created by the Wade Institute for Science Education, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit dedicated to hands-on, minds-on, inquiry-based science education. The Institute provides professional learning opportunities for teachers in all STEM disciplines.
Wade Institute Education Coordinator Kara Doherty was very impressed with the event.
“Students are more likely to learn and remember when they participate in hands-on learning,” said Doherty about the final projects, and stressed that all of the supporting activities leading up to the showcase, including the digital representations of the habitats, helped raise the students’ exposure to different types of investigative learning.
In advance of the program, Hillson and Lindsey participated in professional development at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, performing the pre-challenge investigations and developing plans for the students.
At the Franklin Park Zoo, students took notes on what they liked and disliked about the current animal habitat enclosures. Back at school, the students conducted research and developed pro and con arguments for their chosen animal’s captivity setting.
Additionally, students created animals out of paper mâché in art class which were incorporated into their exhibits. The exhibits were designed by students using block coding in virtual and augmented reality using the CoSpaces 3D visualizations software.
To celebrate their achievement, the school set up the gymnasium to display all of the exhibits on Monday, June 5. Parents, guardians and community members were invited to view the students’ work. A student-created map guided guests through a complement of 10 zoo habitats including an aviary, the World of Reptiles, African Adventure, the Rainforest, the North American forest, the Aquarium, Gorilla Grove, the Asian forest, the Arctic, and the Outback.
