TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Dec. 8, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 57 months in a federal prison for a robbing spree consisting of six banks in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire areas, including a bank in Tewksbury.
According to court documents, Mohan robbed six banks over a three month period beginning on Feb. 11, 2022 at the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, NH.
Monhan’s spree of crime continued, twice robbing a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Northeast Credit Union in Lee, NH, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, NH.
The investigation into this string of robberies was conducted by the Boston Federal Bureau of Investigation office, in cooperation with the Tewksbury Police Department and the Danvers Police Department.
During the investigation, the FBI was able to identify Mohan’s vehicle and track him to the scene of the last robbery in Hampton, NH where he was arrested at the scene in April.
Mohan, a former school teacher, pleaded guilty to charges in September and was sentenced on Dec. 8, 2022.
In a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice District Attorney of New Hampshire’s office, U.S. Attorney Young stated, “bank robbers, like the defendant, endanger the safety of the bank employees, the public, and law enforcement officers who respond to these robberies. As evidenced by the diligent investigation in this case, law enforcement will prioritize apprehending bank robbers and the United States Attorney’s Office will prosecute bank robbers and seek lengthy periods of incarceration to protect the public and to deter others from committing this dangerous crime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.