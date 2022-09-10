TEWKSBURY — In late August, the United States Postal Service announced the closure or consolidation of services in its postal buildings as part of a plan to cut costs and streamline operations. The postal service will be creating sorting and delivery centers “to reduce transportation and mail handling costs, as well as provide Postal customers with additional services,” according to a memo dated Aug. 12, 2022 from the U.S. Postal Service labor relations division.
As part of a sweeping 10-year, $40 billion plan laid out by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the postal service is planning to upgrade the work environment for employees, increase standardization, improve operations management, and “stabilize and strengthen the workforce.” The postal service identified facilities with excess space, looked at population metrics, and evaluated route lengths as part of its sorting and delivery center analysis.
Conversion of facilities across the country is slated to begin as early as Sept. 24, 2022 and continue through February of 2023. Locally, conversion of the Tewksbury, Woburn, Andover, Middleton, North Reading, and Wakefield post offices into one Woburn Mail Processing Operation, or MPO, is listed for February. These post offices are described as “spokes” for the Woburn hub.
Retail operations appear not to be impacted at this point, but carriers will need to travel to the hub to gather mail and packages for their routes. DeJoy’s plan also calls for building out 60 mega centers; regional processing facilities that will process, sort, and send out mail for delivery all under one roof.
According to Government Executive, a government business news daily, letter carriers will have to travel farther to take mail to its final destination, but DeJoy said it will save costs on the contracted trucks that USPS hires to bring mail between various facilities.
States with affected consolidations are Georgia, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, Indiana, Florida, Kansas, Texas, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Additional sites could be added.
No plans to close the 1751 Main St. facility have been announced at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.