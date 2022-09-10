Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — In late August, the United States Postal Service announced the closure or consolidation of services in its pos­tal buildings as part of a plan to cut costs and streamline operations. The postal service will be creating sorting and delivery centers “to reduce transportation and mail handling costs, as well as provide Postal customers with additional services,” accor­ding to a memo dated Aug. 12, 2022 from the U.S. Pos­tal Service labor relations division.

As part of a sweeping 10-year, $40 billion plan laid out by Postmaster Gener­al Louis DeJoy, the postal service is planning to up­grade the work environment for employees, in­crease standardization, improve operations management, and “stabilize and strengthen the workforce.” The postal service identified facilities with excess space, looked at population metrics, and evaluated route lengths as part of its sorting and de­livery center analysis.

Conversion of facilities across the country is slated to begin as early as Sept. 24, 2022 and continue through February of 2023. Locally, conversion of the Tewksbury, Woburn, Ando­ver, Middleton, North Read­ing, and Wakefield post offices into one Woburn Mail Processing Operation, or MPO, is listed for Feb­ruary. These post offices are described as “spokes” for the Woburn hub.

Retail operations appear not to be impacted at this point, but carriers will need to travel to the hub to gather mail and packages for their routes. DeJoy’s plan also calls for building out 60 mega centers; re­gional processing facilities that will process, sort, and send out mail for delivery all under one roof.

According to Govern­ment Executive, a government business news daily, letter carriers will have to travel farther to take mail to its final destination, but DeJoy said it will save costs on the contracted trucks that USPS hires to bring mail between various facilities.

States with affected consolidations are Georgia, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, Indi­ana, Florida, Kansas, Tex­as, Pennsylvania, West Vir­ginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Additional sites could be added.

No plans to close the 1751 Main St. facility have been announced at this time.

