TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Aug. 16, 2023.
The committee opened with a moment of silence for Wynn Middle School psychologist Alison Hayes, who passed away on Aug. 2 after a battle with cancer at the age of 51. Hayes was a school psychologist for Billerica Public Schools for 18 years and worked at the Wynn for the past 10 years.
The committee recognized the TMHS boys track team, which placed as Division 4 State runners-up. The committee also recognized Jayani Santos as an all-state girls track champion.
Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan made her monthly report, noting that the state legislature recently passed permanent universal free school meals for all students starting this year.
Staff will be returning to buildings on Aug. 28, with the first day of school on Aug. 30.
“All of us here at Tewksbury Public Schools are very busy planning for your return,” she said.
Theriault-Regan highlighted the recent success of the Tewksbury Junior Police Academy which saw 220 students over two weeks at TMHS.
Theriault-Regan also noted that student information has been rolled over to the new school year on Aspen software for parents and families to view; the district worked with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to move information and navigate challenges with the inclusion of the new Center Elementary School.
Finally, Theriault-Regan noted that 18 teachers, 10 aides, one custodian, and one support staff personnel have been hired for the new school year; the district just posted two new Title I positions and has openings for aides.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott reported on summer curriculum work, thanking teachers who worked on updating curriculum and participating in professional development. Several teachers worked on creating standards-based assessments to complement the new standards-based report cards recently rolled out for the lower grades; the district will host more professional development on the new report cards as well as family information sessions in the coming months.
New teachers will have the opportunity to participate in a two-day mentoring program. McDermott reminded families to finish their summer reading before going back to school.
Business Manager Dave Libby reviewed recent damage to the Heath Brook from excessive rain and flooding. Maintenance staff worked to sweep out water, and ServiceMaster restoration services responded to help with cleanup. Crates were available for staff to move classrooms.
Libby said that insurance will be able to cover the cost of damage and renovations, and he hopes to have the cleanup completed before the start of school. Theriault-Regan said that any classroom moves will be communicated to families.
The committee moved forward several policies to first and second readings, and unanimously approved the school district annual town report. Policies are available for review on the committee’s meeting packet on the district website.
The committee also worked on updating ethics and protocols after consulting with the district’s MASC representative. The committee adopted the changes. Libby noted that bus routes will be published in the coming weeks.
The committee discussed transfer of properties for the North Street and Trahan Schools.
“There’s no use we have, short- or long-term, for the Trahan,” Theriault-Regan said, but sought more time before making a decision on the North Street; this fall, the building will be used for recreational overflow, including high school and town cheerleading.
“It gives us just a little room to think through and work together with the town to think what is the right way to proceed with the care and custody” of the building, she explained.
The committee voted to pass ownership of the Trahan to the town, which will be voted on at special Town Meeting in October. The committee postponed a vote on the North Street to November.
The committee voted to approve Theriault-Regan’s contract for 2023-2026.
Theriault-Regan summarized the five district goals as determined through the committee’s previous district goals workshop. Goals include: improving the data-driven decision-making process; strengthening instructional support for improved student learning; implementing the district’s “vision of a learner” document; improving literacy for all students; and responding to communication needs of staff and families.
In-depth goals are available on the district website.
The next meeting is set for Sept. 20, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.