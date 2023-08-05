Tewksbury’s newest ad­di­tion to its switchbox art collection is at the intersection of Chandler and East Streets. Depicting im­ages of Tewksbury as im­agined by graphic and digital art students from Shaw­sheen Valley Regional Vo­cational Technical High School, the switchbox de­sign brightens the corner and continues the program that was started in 2015. The Tewksbury Beautifi­cation Committee oversees the switchbox art program and through a call for art­ists in late 2022 was connected with Shawsheen’s lead instructor for design and visual arts, Mike Aze­vedo by the school’s director of communications and community partnerships, Allison Cammarata.

Thanks to the work of Cammarata and Azevedo, students submitted designs which were then considered by the Tewksbury Beau­ti­fication committee. Work­ing with the theme “Tewks­bury Past, Present, and Fu­ture,” students craf­ted im­a­ges that fit the program criteria, using many styles and interpretations. Some ima­ges were historical, some were fanciful, and all were creative and thoughtful.

Beautification committee chairperson Jennifer Balch-Kenney was impres­sed. “It’s so exciting to see all the ways that students imagined how the switchbox could look, and how Tewksbury might be represented in this very visible, high traffic installation.” Since numerous de­signs were impressive, the committee decided to sel­ect three panels from three different students as a way to showcase multiple artistic styles, and give more students a chance to participate. With a few mi­nor tweaks, Azevedo came back with the final designs in early 2023. The artwork was approved by the Tewks­bury Select Board unanimously at their April 29, 2023 meeting.

The students, all seniors, described how they interpreted their panels. Jayda Goffredo, a Tewksbury resident, designed the left side panel, depicting Tewks­bury’s past. “My design was based on clothing de­signs throughout history, and the different textiles and colors of the past.” Ash Analambidakis of Bil­lerica designed the middle panel depicting Tewksbury present. Ana­lambidakis in­ter­viewed residents of Tewks­bury and asked “What makes Tewksbury home?” “People raved about Vic’s Waffle House and the Mea­dowlands. I’m from Biller­ica, so it was important that I include everything mentioned from the people I inquired with. This is why Long Pond can be seen in the background. I wanted to fill the panel with places that would make it immediately recognizable as Tewksbury,” said Analambidakis. Bur­lington resident Jesony Ka­mu­kama’s design was chosen for the Tewksbury future pa­nel. “I wanted to create an illustration that was both vague with a hint of direction. I settled on a city­scape graphic accompanied by a big moon in the night sky. I felt this concept could reflect a hopeful optimism for the town’s future; that it will grow and thrive. We do not know what the future will bring, but the town of Tewksbury will do great things,” said Kamu­kama.

Work on the box has been delayed due to the almost constant rainy weather. While the students had hoped to complete the box prior to graduation in June, they agreed to come back as volunteers and complete the project mid-summer as time permitted. “It’s going to be a lasting capstone pro­ject for these students,” said Balch-Kenney, “and a wonderful new piece of pub­lic art for the community.”

Other switchboxes which are part of the program in Tewksbury include the Carnation Capital at North and Andover Streets, Cap­tain Trull at North and International Drive, Mico Kaufmann at Andover and Radcliffe Road, and Tewks­bury State Hospital at East and Livingston Streets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.