Tewksbury’s newest addition to its switchbox art collection is at the intersection of Chandler and East Streets. Depicting images of Tewksbury as imagined by graphic and digital art students from Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School, the switchbox design brightens the corner and continues the program that was started in 2015. The Tewksbury Beautification Committee oversees the switchbox art program and through a call for artists in late 2022 was connected with Shawsheen’s lead instructor for design and visual arts, Mike Azevedo by the school’s director of communications and community partnerships, Allison Cammarata.
Thanks to the work of Cammarata and Azevedo, students submitted designs which were then considered by the Tewksbury Beautification committee. Working with the theme “Tewksbury Past, Present, and Future,” students crafted images that fit the program criteria, using many styles and interpretations. Some images were historical, some were fanciful, and all were creative and thoughtful.
Beautification committee chairperson Jennifer Balch-Kenney was impressed. “It’s so exciting to see all the ways that students imagined how the switchbox could look, and how Tewksbury might be represented in this very visible, high traffic installation.” Since numerous designs were impressive, the committee decided to select three panels from three different students as a way to showcase multiple artistic styles, and give more students a chance to participate. With a few minor tweaks, Azevedo came back with the final designs in early 2023. The artwork was approved by the Tewksbury Select Board unanimously at their April 29, 2023 meeting.
The students, all seniors, described how they interpreted their panels. Jayda Goffredo, a Tewksbury resident, designed the left side panel, depicting Tewksbury’s past. “My design was based on clothing designs throughout history, and the different textiles and colors of the past.” Ash Analambidakis of Billerica designed the middle panel depicting Tewksbury present. Analambidakis interviewed residents of Tewksbury and asked “What makes Tewksbury home?” “People raved about Vic’s Waffle House and the Meadowlands. I’m from Billerica, so it was important that I include everything mentioned from the people I inquired with. This is why Long Pond can be seen in the background. I wanted to fill the panel with places that would make it immediately recognizable as Tewksbury,” said Analambidakis. Burlington resident Jesony Kamukama’s design was chosen for the Tewksbury future panel. “I wanted to create an illustration that was both vague with a hint of direction. I settled on a cityscape graphic accompanied by a big moon in the night sky. I felt this concept could reflect a hopeful optimism for the town’s future; that it will grow and thrive. We do not know what the future will bring, but the town of Tewksbury will do great things,” said Kamukama.
Work on the box has been delayed due to the almost constant rainy weather. While the students had hoped to complete the box prior to graduation in June, they agreed to come back as volunteers and complete the project mid-summer as time permitted. “It’s going to be a lasting capstone project for these students,” said Balch-Kenney, “and a wonderful new piece of public art for the community.”
Other switchboxes which are part of the program in Tewksbury include the Carnation Capital at North and Andover Streets, Captain Trull at North and International Drive, Mico Kaufmann at Andover and Radcliffe Road, and Tewksbury State Hospital at East and Livingston Streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.