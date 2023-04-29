TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on April 10, 2023, at town hall to take up several site plan reviews for proposed marijuana dispensaries.
The board reorganized after the April town election, welcoming newly elected member Nicholas Lizotte. Steve Johnson was elected to a fifth term as chair, Vinny Fratalia was elected as vice chair, and Jonathan Ciampa was elected as clerk. Ciampa was elected to serve a full three-year term after previously serving out part of former member Eric Ryder’s unexpired term after Ryder’s resignation.
Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that she spoke to developer John Sullivan regarding the improper removal of a sycamore tree at 24 Pleasant St. The tree will be replaced, but the developer will wait to avoid impeding construction.
Lowder also revisited a discussion held with resident and Board of Health member Bob Scarano regarding the unfinished property at 17 Lee St. Scarano invited building commissioner Mark Bertonassi to review the property and make plans for the future. Lowder shared that the Tewksbury Community Market will open at Livingston Street on June 15. The market will be SNAP-certified this year, allowing residents to make purchases under the program.
The board discussed two warrant articles being sponsored for Town Meeting on May 1 and May 3. Article 35 seeks to amend the town zoning bylaw to correct a discrepancy regarding dimensional regulations for the industrial districts; to clarify the definition of a major project in the town center; and to adjust size requirements for wall-mounted signs.
Article 36 seeks to allow the town to allow for the conversion of certain commercial units to affordable housing. The amendment, proposed and designed by Lowder, has been discussed at several Planning Board meetings this year.
According to the Town Meeting supplemental handout, “the commercial overlay districts were implemented to kick start development along Route 38 following The Great Recession in 2008. The intention was to encourage mixed uses of both commercial and residential developments to better integrate retail and dwelling uses. By the time these projects were permitted and constructed between 2015 and 2020 (some of which still have ongoing construction), the economic trends, especially as they related to commercial office space, changed significantly with the pandemic.
“Many of the constructed office/retail spaces (which cannot accommodate food establishments) have been left vacant, some for years. This provision would be applicable to a finite number of projects, only those which were permitted with both residential and commercial units as a result of these former overlay districts.”
The change would apply to about eight developments with 10 commercial units; applicants will need to apply for a special permit to make the conversion.
The board voted to recommend adoption of both articles.
The board discussed a citizen’s petition, Article 37, submitted by Scarano, which seeks to eliminate a conflict between two sections of the zoning bylaw, giving Chapter 8, Section 8.2.4 on design standards for multifamily developments governing power where it conflicts with Section 5.3.2 regarding residential district dimensional and density requirements.
Scarano said that he filed the petition to address issues with large setbacks required for one-acre multifamily development properties, noting that only three lots would be affected. The board voted to recommend adoption of the article.
Several applicants requested continuances to the board’s next meeting, including a site plan review application at 1 Main St.; a special permit and site plan review application at 2 Radcliff Road; a site plan review and land disturbance permit application at 770 Main St.; a site plan review and land disturbance application at 2122 Main St.; and a site plan review application at 1693 Shawsheen St.
The board reviewed a special permit application for Divine Lavish Studios at 553 Main St. Ketia Valmont and Tia Santos explained that they are seeking to host events for under 70 guests in a 2,100 square foot space, meeting a need for event space in town. The space will be customizable and will accommodate catered food. The board voted to approve the permit.
The board discussed a site plan review for Lazy River Products at 553 Main St., between Ocean State Job Lot and Papa Gino’s. The company currently operates a 40,000 square foot cannabis cultivation and retail facility in Dracut; CEO William Cassotis explained that product will be brought from Dracut to the proposed dispensary in Tewksbury.
Cassotis added that the company has been paying “dark rent” on the property for over a year, citing its roll-up delivery door as a major asset for security. The application was continued to the next meeting.
The board took up a site plan review for another proposed dispensary at 1699 Shawsheen St. for Smyth Cannabis. The dispensary would fill the former E Market and Thai Bistro spaces in Keri Plaza; to address parking issues, the proponent is seeking to add an adjacent lot to the property with 38 spots for employees of the dispensary and other businesses on site.
A peer review of a traffic study will be provided to neighborhood residents. The application was continued to the next meeting.
Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
