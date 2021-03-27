TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Historical Commission met on March 15, 2021. Chairman Bill Wyatt discussed a planned wall display at the new Pleasant Street elementary school building which would highlight Tewksbury history. The display would potentially include photographs, maps, or possibly the Line of March map, according to the discussion.
There was mention of some cabinet fronts from the soon-to-be demolished Center School that the committee is seeking to preserve, as well. Member Nancy Reed discussed the display wall as an “educational component for the new building.”
As the commission was not included in discussion with the Elementary School Building Committee, there was some confusion about how the commission could contribute to and proceed. The commission would like to have a discussion with the ESBC since the commission was not part of the Nov. 12, 2020 presentation made by Peter Collins and Bill Beatrice of the design team.
Member Linda Voutour called the committee’s exclusion “unethical” and Wyatt said it was “inconsiderate” to have not been included in the discussions about the history wall.
Reed said there were some emails exchanged with Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan on the topic. The commission would like consideration of more or different display space with the project team. Member Pat Stratis said that she believed the Historical Commission was legally supposed to be included in any historical matters.
Wyatt said that in discussions with the town manager he asked that, out of courtesy, the commission be included in future meetings.
The commission discussed the new town center project. Wyatt expressed that he was told the town common will not be impacted by the new intersection. However, Wyatt expressed the plan diverges from the plans that were presented to the planning board in late 2020, so Wyatt will follow up with the town manager and invite him to the next meeting to present the latest information to the committee.
Questions about Line of March markers and other impacts of the town center redesign were discussed including the requirement for the committee to weigh in on any impacts that changes to a state road would have from a “historical asset” and “archeological” perspective, according to Wyatt.
The committee discussed its project idea to chronicle the historic impact of the coronavirus on Tewksbury. Members Voutour and Michael McLaughlin discussed that the project would be better served by the Tewksbury Historical Society vs. the town historic commission.
McLaughlin created an online form to capture information from residents which he will distribute to members, including prompts for residents to answer. The hope is for the collected information to be stored digitally and made available for future historians to use to reflect upon the impacts of the pandemic in the community.
There was also discussion of creating a book of responses to make available at the library in the local history room.
The next meeting of the commission will be May 17, 2021.
