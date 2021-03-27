Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Historical Com­mission met on March 15, 2021. Chairman Bill Wyatt discussed a planned wall display at the new Plea­sant Street elementary school building which would highlight Tewks­bury history. The display would potentially include photographs, maps, or possibly the Line of March map, according to the discussion.

There was mention of some cabinet fronts from the soon-to-be demolished Center School that the committee is seeking to preserve, as well. Member Nancy Reed discussed the display wall as an “educational component for the new building.”

As the commission was not included in discussion with the Elementary School Building Commit­tee, there was some confusion about how the commission could contribute to and proceed. The commission would like to have a discussion with the ESBC since the commission was not part of the Nov. 12, 2020 presentation made by Pe­ter Collins and Bill Bea­trice of the design team.

Member Linda Voutour called the committee’s ex­clusion “unethical” and Wyatt said it was “inconsiderate” to have not been included in the discussions about the history wall.

Reed said there were some emails exchanged with Assistant Superinten­dent Brenda Theriault-Re­gan on the topic. The commission would like consideration of more or different display space with the project team. Member Pat Stratis said that she be­lieved the His­torical Com­mission was le­gally supposed to be included in any historical matters.

Wyatt said that in discussions with the town manager he asked that, out of courtesy, the commission be included in future meetings.

The commission discus­sed the new town center project. Wyatt expres­sed that he was told the town common will not be im­pacted by the new in­ter­section. However, Wyatt expressed the plan di­verges from the plans that were presented to the planning board in late 2020, so Wyatt will follow up with the town manager and invite him to the next meeting to present the latest information to the com­mittee.

Questions about Line of March markers and other impacts of the town center redesign were discus­sed including the requirement for the committee to weigh in on any impacts that changes to a state road would have from a “historical asset” and “ar­cheo­logical” perspective, ac­cor­ding to Wyatt.

The committee discus­sed its project idea to chronicle the historic im­pact of the coronavirus on Tewksbury. Members Vou­tour and Michael McLaugh­lin discussed that the pro­ject would be better ser­ved by the Tewksbury His­torical So­ciety vs. the town historic commission.

McLaughlin created an online form to capture information from residents which he will distribute to members, in­cluding prompts for residents to answer. The hope is for the collected information to be stored digitally and made available for future historians to use to reflect upon the im­pacts of the pandemic in the community.

There was also discussion of creating a book of responses to make available at the library in the local history room.

The next meeting of the commission will be May 17, 2021.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.