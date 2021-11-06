TEWKSBURY — Recently, Nicole Goolishian joined the staff at the Tewksbury Public Library as the new Assistant Director.
Goolishian grew up in the local area, attending Dracut public schools, then later going on to Merrimack College. There, she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree, studying history and English. Following undergrad, she applied and later enrolled in the Library and Information Science program at Simmons College.
She then put her degrees and talents to work, joining the library field first up in New Hampshire, then most recently at the Lynnfield Public Library in Lynnfield. There, she worked as the Head of Technical Services.
When considering her move to the Tewksbury Public Library, Goolishian credits her personal connection to Tewksbury, as well as the library’s active role in the greater town community.
“Tewksbury is a community very close to my heart as my mother’s family is from town and my grandmother worked in the library at Tewksbury High School,” she said. “It’s an active town and I think that is very much reflected in the work all of the staff do to keep the library at the center of the community.”
As she adjusts to her new position, Goolishian notes that the warm welcome she received from other members of the library staff eased the transition.
“Everyone on staff has been so welcoming in showing me the ropes and sharing their experience and knowledge,” she said. “I so appreciate the time they have taken to welcome me in, and it’s been great learning what is unique to the services Tewksbury has to offer the public.”
Drawing on some of her past technical experiences, Goolishian hopes to utilize her new role to increase accessibility and public awareness of library happenings, events, and services. Social media and marketing will be the primary focus of this new campaign, building upon the library’s existing social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
“I very much enjoy the ‘behind the scenes’ work of libraries,” Goolishian said. “It’s great to see how everything comes together and that is something we are hoping to share with patrons via social media over the coming months.”
