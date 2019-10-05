WILMINGTON — Since September was National Recovery Month, the Tewksbury Police Department set purple lights around the gazebo in the Town Common to raise awareness and bring hope for recovery. Program Director for the Substance Abuse Prevention Collaborative Maria Ruggerio told the Town Crier that this is the 3rd year that TPD is honoring recovery using its official color for the month.
A press release from Tewksbury Chief of Police Timothy Sheehan states, “The purple lights adorning the gazebo… are meant to bring to light (no pun intended) the community’s support and unity for people in recovery as well as people struggling with substance use/mental health disorder.”
Sheehan encourages folks in the statement to help bring awareness to recovery and substance abuse through everyday conversation.
According to Sheehan, the Tewksbury Police Department has responded to more than 40 overdoses since January of this year, two of which had related fatalities. In 2018, they responded to 91 overdoses with seven related fatalities.
“As we dig deeper into the science of addiction, we have learned that mental health has a large impact on substance abuse,” he wrote. “As a community, Tewksbury strives to find solutions for people and families affected by these devastating diseases.”
Ruggerio also shared that the lights are an effort to remind people that recovery can and does happen. During the month of October, while the purple lights remain up to celebrate Substance Abuse Awareness Month, she’s scheduled events to help spread awareness inside the community. Besides coordinating with schools, Ruggerio works with people in recovery and a recovery coach to foster hope in Tewksbury.
For more information on the upcoming activities, questions can be sent to mruggerio@tewksbury-ma.gov or by phone at 978-851-7373 ext. 352.
