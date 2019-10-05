Town Crier

WILMINGTON — Since September was National Recovery Month, the Tewksbury Police Department set purple lights around the gazebo in the Town Common to raise awareness and bring hope for recovery. Program Di­rector for the Substance Abuse Prevention Colla­borative Maria Rugger­io told the Town Crier that this is the 3rd year that TPD is honoring recovery using its official color for the month.

A press release from Tewksbury Chief of Po­lice Timothy Shee­han states, “The purple lights adorning the ga­zebo… are meant to bring to light (no pun intended) the community’s support and unity for people in recovery as well as people struggling with substance use/mental health disorder.”

Sheehan encourages folks in the statement to help bring awareness to recovery and substance abuse through everyday conversation.

According to Sheehan, the Tewksbury Police De­partment has respon­ded to more than 40 overdoses since Jan­uary of this year, two of which had related fatalities. In 2018, they re­sponded to 91 overdoses with seven related fatalities.

“As we dig deeper into the science of addiction, we have learned that mental health has a large impact on substance abuse,” he wrote. “As a community, Tewks­bury strives to find solutions for people and families affected by these devastating diseases.”

Ruggerio also shared that the lights are an effort to remind people that recovery can and does happen. During the month of October, while the purple lights remain up to celebrate Sub­stance Abuse Awareness Month, she’s scheduled events to help spread awareness inside the community. Besides co­ordinating with schools, Ruggerio works with people in recovery and a recovery coach to foster hope in Tewksbury.

For more information on the upcoming activities, questions can be sent to mruggerio@tewksbury-ma.gov or by phone at 978-851-7373 ext. 352.

