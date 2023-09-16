Seeking a vacation worthy of Europe without crossing an ocean? Montreal, Canada’s second largest city, is only a half day’s drive away, but seems worlds away.
A longtime destination for international events, the island city has hosted everything from the 1967 World’s Fair and the 1976 Summer Olympics to the annual Formula One Grand Prix du Canada at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
The city is dotted with towering relics to visit, including the Olympic stadium and the Montreal Biosphere, an environmental museum contained within the American World’s Fair pavilion, a giant geodesic dome designed by Buckminster Fuller.
American visitors will need a passport to cross the border, and while credit cards are widely used, it’s a good idea to get your hands on some Canadian currency for those smaller shops that only accept cash.
Montreal is an extremely diverse city that is navigable by car, foot, bus or metro. Boasting a population of nearly two million people, the city is safe and cosmopolitan. Whether you visit the Old City or explore downtown, Montreal delivers.
As part of Quebec province, French is the dominant language in the city, though nearly everyone speaks English and bilingual translations abound.
Montreal is famous for its bagels and you haven’t lived until you’ve had one hot out of the oven at Fairmount Bagel or St-Viateur Bagel.
Poutine is another Montreal specialty — French fries smothered in a salty gravy. Some of the best poutine is found at the popular Gibeau Orange Julep on Sherbrooke. The giant orange-shaped building is impossible to miss; be sure to try the frothy, orange julep drink with your fries.
Thin Armenian meat pizzas are called lahmajun and are take-out specialties from Arouch around the city, and smoked meat is the pastrami of the North found in many Jewish delis in the city.
Make your way to the Old City for a delicious beaver tail — fried dough with cinnamon sugar —and feel transported to an old European neighborhood. Streets are often closed for pedestrian exploration in the evening, and it’s fun to discover fairs and night life around the city.
Family-friendly attractions include the Insectarium and the Montreal Biodome. Marvel at the insect museum and its creepy creatures or take a walk through ecosystems of the Americas. Animal exhibits are informative and engaging and these are terrific places for kids.
The World Trade Centre Montreal provides is an indoor shopping and office venue that combines historic facades with modern architecture, and is just one stop in Montreal’s Underground City, a network of indoor pedestrian trails linking 20 miles of shopping centers. Discover the city’s public art scene, take in exhibits, and view a piece of the Berlin Wall.
The city has no shortage of beautiful churches to visit, including historic Notre-Dame Basilica and St. Joseph’s Oratory, which towers over the island. Mount Royal Park is a must-visit site; designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, this mountain recreation area offers sweeping views of the city from every angle, as well as plenty of walking trails to explore.
Get your passport out and your appetite ready to go. Our neighbor to the north has some neat things in store for you — plan a trip to Montreal soon!
