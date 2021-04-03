TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury students have been working consistently during the pandemic, attending to their studies remotely or in a hybrid manner. Part of everyone’s coursework is reading and understanding books not only for enjoyment, but for intent, writing style, comprehension and to gain a window into other worlds.
At the John F. Ryan School, sixth grade teacher Andrée Johnson’s students are reading books which really resonate with the student experience during the pandemic.
“Characters who display courage, overcome adversity, and who work hard show the kids that enduring this pandemic is similar to other types of challenges that figures, both fictional and historical, have conquered,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that the social and emotional well-being of students is on everyone’s mind this school year, and for the students to read novels with characters who have faced challenges, it can help the students understand that they, too, can face obstacles and get through situations. Novels such as “Number the Stars” by Lois Lowry, “Stormbreaker” by Anthony Horowitz, and “S.O.S. Titanic” by Eve Bunting have been well received by students.
Johnson said that some teachers are doing read alouds as well to expose students to books that help them understand the pandemic, and put things in historical context.
“There have been other trying times in our history,” said Johnson, adding, “we will get through this.”
At the John Wynn Middle School, Jon DiPrima’s reading of S.E. Hinton’s novel “The Outsiders” prompted a discussion about the absence of black characters in the book, a topic raised by the students themselves.
“A lot of the students were concerned they had never heard about the Tulsa Race Massacre when we discussed some background history surrounding ‘The Outsiders,’” said DiPrima.
According to DiPrima, the entire ELA department at the Wynn is working hard to be sure that students “see” themselves in literature they are reading. DiPrima also said that the Wynn ELA department is using National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman's poem "The Hill We Climb" which makes several allusions to both current events and the ongoing racial inequities in our country.
Said DiPrima, “This is an excellent example of how history isn't just news articles and essays; it's also the art that flows from shared experiences. This poem is proof that literature is more than just love poems and short stories written in isolation. Literature is both impacted by and has an impact on our culture and society.”
At the North Street Elementary school, the entire school is participating in “One School, One Book,” reading “The Year of Billy Miller,” a short novel by Kevin Henkes. For the month of March, the school has been encouraging families to spend time together reading. Daily trivia questions and weekly quizzes are part of the fun and students have the opportunity to have their names read over the loudspeaker, “which is a thrill!” according to Principal Karen Cronin.
“Our school council this year has been focused on activities that bring school and home together. I am hopeful that it has grounded families each night into an activity they can do together, and by children watching/listening to their parents read, I am hoping it sparks the magic that books can bring,” said Cronin.
Reading Specialist Lisa Zullo said “One School, One Book” brings the whole school community together to discuss Billy and his struggles with second grade and explores his family relationships. Zullo is teaching students through the Remote Learning Academy and also tries to find time to read “Word of Mouse” by James Patterson with her students as well, a story that shows that being different is something we all have in common.
