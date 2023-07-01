TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on June 14, 2023.
The committee received an update from Jason Stamp, district director of IT and STEM. Stamp discussed the district privacy audit, highlighting the implementation status of each resulting task, including improving secure communications. Stamp also covered changes to K-4 math instruction, the result of a multi-year curriculum development process; Stamp emphasized that while more data is needed on improvement of mastery of concepts, initial results are promising.
Stamp reviewed efforts to vertically align the district’s computer science and digital literacy curriculum, taking inventory of skills and filling gaps across different grade levels, synchronizing activities to address standards. Future efforts will look at units of study to refine the goals of each curriculum unit.
Stamp’s next step will include looking at standards for all STEM content areas and conducting observations in classrooms to collect data, including through staff surveys.
“It’s just a cyclical process… we go back and reassess what needs to be refined and tweaked,” he said.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott presented the new standards-based report card for grades K-4.
“This has been a long time coming,” McDermott said. “We’re a standards-based district.”
She explained that a standards-based grading system allows the district to measure students’ progress “clearly and objectively” towards mastery of state standards, rather than letter-based comparative grading. Standards are set by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The current report card system used in the district is not aligned with state standard or TPS curriculum and “does not allow teachers to be specific about what students know and are able to do or what students still need to work on to meet grade level expectations.”
Standards-based report cards are used in several Massachusetts districts; McDermott convened a committee to look at making the change made up of K-4 teachers, principals, literacy and math coaches, and the district literacy and STEM directors. Kindergarten students will be assessed twice per year, and grades K-4 would receive reports over three terms, rather than the previous four; K-4 IEP progress reports will go home three times per year.
There will be no change in academic subject areas on the standards-based report card, and a Habits of Character section has been added to track social emotional learning goals. Where traditional report cards focus on an average of scores, a standards-based report card helps parents and students target specific skillsets for continued improvement.
Where homework, class participation, effort, and conduct may have previously been included in the grade calculation, the standards-based grading reflects only progress towards a specific standard.
McDermott displayed a sample standards-based report card; each standard is listed by subject and displays a loading bar-type display of the student’s progress towards mastery. McDermott plans to start sharing information over the summer in school newsletters, and will conduct more informational sessions at open houses, parent-teacher conference nights, and live presentations.
“It’ll take several methods for parents to digest it,” said Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan.
State standards can be viewed at www.doe.mass.edu/frameworks/current.html. Presentations are available at www.tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.