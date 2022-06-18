Sunday, June 19, is Father’s Day, a time to honor dads across the nation. It is a day of respect and gratitude bestowed on a valued member of the family unit.
Though widely celebrated today, the concept of Father’s Day was not greeted with open arms when first introduced in the early 20th century
The counterpart to Father’s Day is, of course, Mother’s Day, which was officially recognized in the U.S. in 1914.
Mother’s Day at that time was equated with femininity, and celebrated with gifts of flowers and kind gestures to recognize the tender, loving affection given to all by mothers across the nation.
In the early 1900’s, American society was still mainly male dominated, so one would assume the suggestion of a day to celebrate men would be more than acceptable.
However, many men found the idea of Father’s Day to be too effeminate and sentimental for the male population. Many men also thought it to be a commercial gimmick to sell products that would ultimately be paid for by the man of the household anyways.
But as history has shown, behind every great man there is often a great woman, such as the women that were behind the idea of celebrating Father’s Day.
The first known celebration of Father’s Day occurred in Fairmont, West Virginia in the year of 1908, when hundreds of men from the town of Fairmont died after the worst mining accident in U.S. history.
The daughter of the local minister, Grace Golden Clayton, suggested a service to honor all fathers in light of the recent mining tragedy. Although well attended, the service did not become an annual event.
Then in 1909, while attending a Mother’s Day service in Spokane, Washington, Sonora Smart Dodd was inspired to celebrate fathers in the same way that mothers were being celebrated across the nation.
Sonora and her five brothers were raised solely by her father, Willian Jackson Smart, after his wife died during childbirth in 1898.
Thanks to her perseverance, Sonora convinced the Spokane Ministerial Association and the YMCA to set aside a Sunday in June (the birth month of her father) to celebrate fathers.
On June 19, 1910, the first Father’s Day celebration was observed in Spokane. Sunday church service was dedicated to fatherhood, boys of the YMCA wore roses on their lapels, and Sonora arranged for gifts to be delivered to disable and needy fathers in the community.
This event was widely publicized, but still the notion of Father’s Day was slow to catch on.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson and his family personally observed Father’s Day, but it wasn’t publicly celebrated by a U.S. President until 1924 when President Calvin Coolidge signed a resolution in favor of Father’s Day.
The push continued forward to celebrate Father’s Day through the Great Depression. During this era, the economy needed any extra boost it could get. Father’s Day was used as a sales promotion by struggling retailers to persuade families to chip in and purchase something for dad that he would not purchase for himself.
World War II also had an impact on the progression of Father’s Day. While men were on the front lines, Father’s Day was another way for families to connect with loved ones and support the American troops.
No other official dedication of Father’s Day was made until 1966, when President Lydon Johnson signed an executive order that Father’s Day be celebrated on the third Sunday of June.
Eight years later, in 1972, Congress passed an act to officially make Father’s Day a national holiday.
Today, Father’s Day is celebrated throughout the nation, and despite original thoughts that gift giving was more for mothers than fathers, this year’s consumer spending for Father’s Day is expected to total $20 billion. That amount is still slightly behind Mother’s Day spending, which was projected at surpassing the $31 billion mark for this past Mother’s Day.
The financial discrepancy between the two holidays does not mean that our love and appreciation of dad is any less, but it does hold water to the theory that most dads can be hard to buy for.
If you often find yourself perplexed at what to get for dad, you are not alone.
Many retailers have come up with gift lists for the dad who has everything.
Even “Queen” Oprah Winfrey herself published a list of “60 Unique Gifts for the Dad Who Claims He Wants Nothing” in this month’s O Magazine.
This year as the shopping clock ticks, keep in mind the best gift you could give dad is your time.
During the past COVID stricken years, much time has been lost with loved ones, and as our days get back to normal, our hectic schedules seem to keep us busier than ever. Taking time out from your busy schedule to spend with dad is a priceless commodity that many of us overlook.
A relaxing afternoon of fishing or bowling, a few hours spent doing yard work, or a long walk and a good talk may not be on Oprah’s list of “unique gifts,” but it may be what every dad really wants this Father’s Day.
