TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Patriotic Committee has announced plans for an all-day Independence Day Celebration which will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Livingston Park area.
The day’s events will start off bright and early with a Continental Breakfast sponsored by the Tewksbury Rotary Club and Donna’s Donuts from 8:30 to 10 a.m. under the Recreation Center tent.
From 9 to 10 a.m., participants of all ages are welcome to join in for fun track and field games.
The annual doll carriage contest for ages 3 to 6, the bike decoration contest for ages 4 to 8, and the Lil Mr. & Miss Tewksbury Contest for ages 2 to 4 will begin at 10 a.m.
Also from 10 to 11 a.m. there will be a basketball free throw contest and bologna toss contest for participants of all ages.
Face painting and other arts and craft events will also be available.
The traditional pie and watermelon eating contest is always a fun event for participants and spectators alike, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
After a morning of family fun contests, enjoy a lunch of hot dogs and ice cream donated by the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks, The Tewksbury Knights of Columbus, the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Patriotic Committee.
The evening portion of the celebration will begin at 7 p.m. with entertainment by DJ Joe Cobuccio and Mo Bounce Band, and the day's festivities will end with a spectacular fireworks display at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The Tewksbury Patriotic Committee encourages the community to participate in this family fun event in celebration of our country’s Independence Day.
For any questions or concerns regarding the event, please contact Select Board member Mark Kratman at MarkKratman@Verizon.net or by phone at 978-726-2912.
