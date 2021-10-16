TEWKSBURY — Roughly a month into the 2021-2022 school year, students at Tewksbury Memorial High School are fully immersed in the busy balance of academics, sports, and extracurriculars. Though many are excited for the return to a mostly normal school year, with this normalcy comes potential mental health struggles as students work to achieve a healthy school/work/personal life balance.
Even prior to the pandemic, mental health in teens and young adults has been observed as a rising issue. According to the CDC’s “Youth Behavior Risk Survey: Data Summary and Trends 2009-2019,” an increasing percentage of young Americans reported feeling sad or hopeless for at least two weeks “to the degree that they could not engage in their usual activities,” over the decade.
This trend was corroborated by the Pew Research Center in “Most U.S. Teens See Anxiety and Depression as a Major Problem Among Their Peers,” where it was listed that 70 percent of teenagers said anxiety and depression were major problems among their peers. These feelings can be emphasized in the face of a mentally and physically demanding schedule, such as those taken on by students across the nation.
To put it into perspective, a typical day in the life of many TMHS students could go as follows. The student wakes up roughly between 6 to 6:30 a.m. to make it to school for the 7:30 a.m. start time. They have a full day of classes, ending at 1:50 p.m. From there, they play a sport, or go to extracurriculars, often not returning home until between 4 and 5 p.m. Though they have returned home, the day is not over yet, as they may have several hours of homework, depending on their course load.
This process repeats throughout the school week, with many students clocking in minimal amounts of sleep in order to keep up with all their commitments.
On a scale of one to 10, one being not busy at all and 10 being extremely busy, many students at TMHS find their schedules to be more aligned with this model on the busier side. Sophomores McKayla Conley and Kaylee Capone agree with this sentiment, finding their own schedules to be very demanding.
“I’d say my schedule is about an 8. I only have weekends off because I play volleyball everyday after school,” said Conley.
“10/10 because I have school, physical therapy, and dance every single day,” Capone shared.
While recognizing the need for mental health breaks, some students say that having a busy schedule actually can have a positive impact on their mental health, as it keeps their minds busy. However, others stress the need for breaks, in order to stay refreshed and able to maintain the routine.
At TMHS, students tend to feel comfortable asking for mental health breaks when necessary from the majority of coaches and teachers.
“My schedule both positively impacts me and negatively impacts me, as I like to stay busy, but I need a break at some points,” said Capone. “For the most part my teachers are very considerate; it really depends on which teacher I’m having a conversation with.”
Other means by which to decompress from a loaded schedule during the school day include the implementation of wellness spaces, in which students can take a brief break if feeling overwhelmed. Students also report using other coping mechanisms, such as listening to music, as a way to destress.
