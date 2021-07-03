The Smokin’ Clays trap shooting team from the Tewksbury Rod and Gun Club includes (l-r) Edward Doyle, Tewksbury, Shawsheen Valley Regional Technical HS sophomore, Vincent Desmarais, Tyngsboro, Greater Lowell Technical High School sophomore, Jake Metcalfe, Billerica, Shawsheen Tech sophomore, Anya Hill, Billerica, Innovation Academy sophomore, and Roman Barrett, Tewksbury, The Rectory School (Pomfret, CT), freshman. The team practices on Thursday evenings at the club and welcomes students to come down and check out the sport. Barret is ranked 10th in the nation in his age bracket and ranked #1 in Massachusetts. (courtesy photo)