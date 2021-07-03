TEWKSBURY — Roman Barrett is busy. The Tewksbury 15-year old is a baseball catcher, hockey player, Tewksbury Youth Baseball umpire, and now adds Sub Junior Trap Shooting champion to his list.
Barrett, who attends The Rectory School in Pomfret, Connecticut, was looking for something to do during the pandemic.
“Other sports were shut down and we were looking for an activity,” said Barrett.
Since dad, Andy, was already familiar with shooting, the family inquired about offerings from the Tewksbury Rod and Gun Club.
“The club has a trap shooting team and we thought that might be something to check out,” said Barrett.
After visiting an open house in September of 2019 and trying a few practice shots, Barrett was hooked.
“It’s just me against the target,” said Barrett.
Trap shooting is one of three disciplines in the target shooting arena. Clay targets, or pigeons, are released from a machine upon a voice call of “pull.”
“You don’t know where the trap will be launched from,” said Barrett, explaining that eye-hand coordination is critical.
The sport is popular with boys and girls, and is accessible for specially-abled participants as well, including wheelchair athletes.
The Tewksbury Rod and Gun Club’s team is called The Smokin’ Clays, a reference to the powdery explosion when a clay target is obliterated. Student athletes from around the Merrimack Valley are part of the team. The student athletes are from a range of schools in the area but all share a common interest in competing both as a team and against themselves.
“We practice once a week at the club and then participate in tournaments locally and regionally,” said Barrett.
He has also traveled to tournaments all over New England, New York, North Carolina, and Michigan to compete in events such as the Dixie Grand and the Empire Grand, part of the American Trap Shooting Association circuit.
Barrett has ascended remarkably quickly in the sport. After just 18 months, he is 10th in the nation in his age bracket, and is the Massachusetts Sub Junior champion in all three categories: singles, doubles and handicap, a category where yardage from the target is increased to add challenge to the shot.
Barrett has also been named to the 2021 Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation’s All-Scholastic team. As to where this may lead, he hopes to earn a scholarship and compete at the college level and even has his sights on the Olympics.
The benefits of trap shooting for the students has been the outdoor aspect, allowing the group to practice all through COVID, and have the socialization of a team sport, albeit safely. Since shooters are individual, the sport was a safe alternative for students versus contact sports.
However, an obstacle for the team recently has been the availability of ammunition for practice. Andy Barrett said that adult club members and local residents have been dipping into their stores of ammunition to donate to the students so they can practice.
“We’d appreciate any donations of 12 gauge trap shells,” said Barrett.
Due to the pandemic and global supply chain issues, it’s been very challenging even for tournaments to have enough ammunition on hand for participants. Barrett said the club has guns for the students to use and is covered by the team fee if one decides to join.
Local businesses have also been very generous in sponsoring the students, and Barrett wished to recognize Schlott Tire, Tewksbury Center Mobil, Keith Brooks Construction, Cooke’s skate shop in Wilmington, Billerica Rod and Gun Club, the Billerica Police Department, Paintball Wizard, Andover Sportsmen’s Club, the Tewksbury Police Athletic League, and many others for their generous support of the students.
Teens interested in learning more about the Youth Trap Program are invited to visit the club’s website at www.tewksburyrodandgun.org. Ammunition donations are welcomed for student practice: please contact the Rod and Gun Club at (978) 851-9208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.