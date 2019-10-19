TEWKSBURY — The sun was shining on Tewksbury on Saturday as scores of residents and non-residents alike spread out over the community to participate in the fall town clean up.
Billed as Half Way to Earth Day (Earth Day is in April), the event is hosted by the Tewksbury Beautification Committee and supported by the Shawsheen River Watershed Association, Friends of Tewksbury Open Space, the Open Space and Recreation Committee and the Town of Tewksbury.
Approximately 175 adults and children participated. Teacher Alissa Dockham led a team of more than 20 parents and students to clean up the John F. Ryan Elementary School yard, including the back parking lot and fields, collecting 14 large bags of trash and debris.
Karla and Tom Branchaud worked with a group out at Livingston Street, an area frequented by walkers. Laurie Hartwick of the SWRA led a group of kayakers who cleaned debris from the Shawsheen River and reported “this is the cleanest (of human debris) that the Whipple to KOC run has been in four years,” referring to the stretch of river from the Shawsheen kayak launch at 2000 Whipple Road to the Knights of Columbus on Main Street.
Elaine Schofield and Amy Glendenning of Andover worked on Maple Street. The pair has participated in each clean up and considers it their “thanks” for using the Tewksbury Public Library.
Other residents also have areas they clean consistently, including walking the open space trails and the school yards. Jackie Stone led the TMHS International club in pulling invasive buckthorn plants from Rogers Park, and the TMHS Environmental club worked to clean up Livingston Street park.
Beautification member Karen Cintolo led the rain garden clean up — special planting areas which filter runoff into Long Pond. Students from Lowell Catholic earned service hours.
In all, a bit less trash was collected than in previous years, perhaps signaling an awareness of littering’s impact on the environment. A comment heard over and over was the lack of plastic bags around the town, a significant improvement from just one year ago. The restriction on single use plastic was fully in effect as of Oct. 1, 2019.
A special focus of the clean up this time was nips, small plastic bottles of alcohol. Volunteers collected more than 2,000 plastic nip bottles and brought them back to Town Hall to put in a pile — a stunning visual of the type of litter that finds its way into waterways, storm drains, and woodlands.
The Massachusetts legislature has been receiving resolutions from communities asking them to expand the bottle bill to include a five cent deposit on nips as a way to tackle the litter problem.
Another highlight of the day was the “helping hands” switchbox on town common. Volunteers placed their handprint on the painted utility box on town common, creating effectively a crowd-sourced public art project, showing their participation in helping the community.
The next clean up will be in the spring. To be added to the contact list, email clean.up.tewksbury@gmail.com.
