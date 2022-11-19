TEWKSBURY — Rhonda Corey is delighted to be opening her new dog daycare center in Tewksbury.
“We looked everywhere for a location,” said Corey.
Taking over the former Milestones childcare space in the MGM Plaza at 1721 Main St., Corey said the new storefront is exactly what she hoped for. Having recently made Tewksbury her home, Corey knows there is lots of commuter traffic along Route 38, and the plaza is busy and visible.
“The area is vibrant,” said Corey.
Corey is embarking on this venture as a second career. A former project manager, Corey said that there are waiting lists for pet care centers as people are increasingly returning to work.
“People have ‘COVID puppies,’ but now have to go to the office,” said Corey.
She’s offering schedules that can work for all types of situations. The daycare is open 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We have clients who work in Tewksbury and bring their pets here, “said Corey, noting that dog owners have trouble finding coverage for their pet early in the morning when they have to leave to come to Tewksbury to work.
With many people working from home, Corey said that the need is also great for pet coverage that gives the owner time to work uninterrupted.
“We know people may need care for a varied schedule, and we are able to accommodate that,” said Corey.
Working with a trainer, Corey has a behavioral evaluation that she uses with each dog so that the best experience can be crafted for the pet. Some dogs require quiet, some need naps, and some dogs are older and need special attention. Larger or more active dogs will benefit from the outdoor, fenced play yard. The outdoor space has sand and is perfect for dogs who like to dig.
Corey is looking forward to becoming more involved in the community. StellaDoggo is offering teacher and faculty discounts, as well as first responder discounts, and has full and half day passes. Snacks are provided, and StellaDoggo welcomes dogs of all ages.
Corey’s own dogs, Charli and Buster, are on site and ready to greet new clients, whether puppies or mature dogs. And as to the name? StellaDoggo is named after Sirius, the Dog Star, the brightest star in the night sky.
The business’ logo is a star with Charli’s silhouette superimposed.
