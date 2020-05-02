TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met on Monday, April 27, for an unusually short meeting over teleconference, the first in a series of weekly meetings.
The board endorsed an approval-not-required plan for lot divisions at 10 Blue Spruce Lane.
The board reviewed a site plan special permit at 2512 Main St., which is currently Hobart’s Country Store. The owners are seeking to keep the purpose of the building the same but make several improvements to the site, including making it ADA compliant, changing parking, and shifting setbacks.
The board asked about fire access, snow removal plans, and delivery schedules, and considered several waivers.
The board continued the issue to May 11, 2020.
The board approved a family suite special permit application at 147 Lowe St.
The board returned to an ongoing discussion about the site plan special permit for the new Pleasant Street elementary school. The project management team reviewed improvements in stormwater, sewer, and conservation made in consultation with the town engineer, and shared FEMA flood maps of the site.
The board continued the issue to their next meeting.
The board resumed an ongoing site plan special permit discussion at 495 Woburn St., a former Raytheon ordnance site being converted into a Home Depot e-commerce distribution facility.
The 775,000 square foot building is split between Tewksbury and Billerica, and thus the developer is seeking waivers to reconcile requirements between the two towns.
The design team noted that the developer had met with the public safety departments of both towns to discuss response details. The board requested more detailed renderings of the building as well as traffic information. The board continued the issue to their next meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 4, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.