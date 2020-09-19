WILMINGTON — On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, a community gathered together with heavy hearts to say their final goodbyes to fellow Wilmington resident, Massachusetts State Trooper 1st Class Thomas W. Devlin.
Trooper Devlin served on the Massachusetts State Police for 35 years and was a model trooper, receiving numerous commendations throughout his career including the Medal of Lifesaving in 1999.
Trooper Devlin was not only a valued co-worker to his fellow troopers, he was also a beloved friend, neighbor, husband, father and citizen of his Wilmington community.
On July 26, 2018 Trooper Devlin was conducting a routine traffic stop along Route 3 in Billerica when he was struck by a motorist who failed to move over for an emergency vehicle.
Over the next two years, Trooper Devlin underwent six major surgeries to address the multiple internal and external injuries he sustained from the accident. After a very long and brave battle, Trooper Devlin succumbed to those injuries and died on Sept. 3, 2020, at the age of 58.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, while keeping in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, Trooper Devlin’s fellow law enforcement officers participated in a walk-by-wake in front of Nichols Funeral Home in Wilmington.
On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, friends and family gathered at a funeral service for Trooper Devlin held outside at the Wilmington High School football field. The ceremony did not include the masses of co-workers normally in attendance for a fallen law enforcement brother, because of state COVID-19 restrictions. However, outdoor tents were able to safely accommodate a number of close co-workers, as well as many family and friends.
Trooper Thomas Devlin, known to his family and friends as Tom, leaves behind his loving wife, Nancy, and his four children Matthew, Rachel, Paul, and Hannah.
For those that wish to donate in Trooper Thomas Devlin’s memory, you can donate to one of Devlin’s favorite charities, Home Improvement Ministries (H.I.M.) at www.himweb.org/donate.
Donations are also welcome to the Devlin Family Foundation or the Trooper Thomas Devlin Memorial Scholarship, which benefits graduating Wilmington resident seniors who wish to pursue a career in law enforcement. Donations can be sent in care of James Peterson, 314 Main St. Suite 104, Wilmington, MA 01887 or online at www.trooperdevlinscholarship.org.
Massachusetts State Police Col. Mason asks the community to help prevent tragedies like that of Trooper Devlin, and to please obey the Move Over Law. A lane change could mean the difference of life or death for emergency responders on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.