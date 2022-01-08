Town Crier

BILLERICA — Shaw­sheen Valley Technical High School has been on the search for a new superintendent.

Robert G Peterson, Sr, head of the Superin­tendent Search Commit­tee, spoke with the Town Crier about the ongoing search process, and the committee that was formed.

The search for Shaw­sheen’s new superinten­dent has been ongoing since the fall of 2021, and involves an application and interviews, as Peterson Sr. explained:

“We started the pro­cess in fall, and it’ll be ending sometime in late Janu­ary or February. It’s a 3-5 month process. We have had a solicitation up about the open position since before Thanks­giving, posting closes Friday (Jan. 7) at 3 p.m. Applicants send in their resumes, and we decide based on in person interviews and their resumes.”

The duties and responsibilities of the position are as follows:

“They oversee the en­tire building, the students, which we have over 1,000 of, and staff, they handle policy and budget, are in charge of the hiring of all staff. However, business management and student services positions are hired by the School Com­mittee.”

When asked what is looked for in a prospective superintendent and how he can tell if they will or will not be a fit, he elaborated:

“A resume alone doesn’t tell us if they’re a fit, but you can tell a lot about someone by an in-person interview. A re­sume is helpful, of course, as it’s a glimpse into their experience; however, you don’t know if they’re a fit until you meet them.”

Peterson Sr. took time to reflect on their pro­cess so far and was pleased to report that there haven’t been many challenged the committee has had to face.

“We haven’t encountered any particular challenges, we picked out interview questions, worked on application and flyer on group, and we hope the work we put in will land us a quality candidate. And that we can send them to work in the position on July 1.”

COVID-19 has also been unable to hinder pro­gress in the search.

“We, luckily, haven’t had any pandemic related issues, though we may with the recent spikes in cases.”

And, according to Pe­terson Sr., the process is moving along nicely with the application deadline nearing.

“We have a fair number of applicants. Next week, each subcommittee member will review resumes on their own, and we will discuss the following week who will be our semifinalists. February will see us setting up meetings to meet with finalists. And de­pending on what the committee decides, we may be conducting site visits with finalists.”

Outgoing Superin­ten­dent Director Brad Jack­son plans to retire. How­ever, as Peterson ex­plains, he is not heavily involved in the search for his successor.

“He is not involved in this process at all. He was involved in the setup, but once things went underway, he had no involvement.”

However, the School Committee is well represented on the team. And, Peterson Sr. was proud to list the individuals who have been working with him across all the towns they represent as they find a new superintendent.

“We have three School Committee members on the team, myself as the Wilmington representative, our Billerica representative, Ronald Fusco, and our Tewksbury representative, Cheryl Bar­tolone. Our other members are John Bagni who is a representative from the Shawsheen Teachers Association and the association’s president. We have William Lannon, a longtime teacher at Shaw­­sheen Tech, Chris­tine Menkello, a parent from Burlington, and Al Vag­har, a representative from the Town of Bed­ford.”

The committee is wish­ed the best of luck in their search, and it will be wonderful to see who they choose in the up­coming new year.

