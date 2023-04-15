TEWKSBURY — Into Action Recovery announced that it is seeking community sponsors to help underwrite the 6th annual golf tournament, scheduled to be held at Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Since the Tewksbury Country Club is now defunct, the move to a larger venue can accommodate 146 golfers at an 18-hole course for the event.
The golf tournament supports Fox Run Sober Living, a 12-step sober living program run by Into Action Recovery, a non-profit dedicated to a structured and affordable recovery option. The group maintains a home on Fox Run Drive for male adults struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.
The program hopes to open a second home for women in the future. According to the organization, they have provided structured sober living for over 90 men since opening in October of 2018.
The public is invited to purchase tickets for the luncheon for $40 each. The luncheon will start at noon and, as always, the luncheon is included for the golfers. All are welcome to stop by and partake in the raffles. One need not be present to win — the organizers will notify all winners.
According to co-founder Mary Ellen Cooper, “We are in great need for golfers, sponsorships, raffle donations, tee sign sponsors, and volunteers.”
Anyone interested in tournament sponsorships, or honoring a loved one lost to addiction should contact the program for sponsorship information by May 26. Sponsorships for banners and tee signs include tickets for the Italian luncheon and recognition by the organization in social media.
The Into Action Recovery program scaffolds clients on the addiction recovery path through strong support which uses thought and behavior pattern changing. Residents have strict requirements for entry into the program.
Program manager Keith Denning said the Fox Run house is family-oriented and welcoming. Denning came from a large family himself and suffered the personal loss of a brother to addiction.
“Addiction is often driven by underlying issues, and having the background
to support these clients makes our program successful,” said Denning in a previous interview with the Town Crier.
Clients can stay from a month to a year or longer.
“It takes time to develop chemistry and trust with people,” said Denning.
While the numbers are not good for long-term recovery, Denning said that the model at Into Action is working. Denning said when men do move on, the program stays in touch with them and remains available for support.
To become a sponsor or to register for the race, email Mary Ellen Cooper at IntoActionRecovery2015@gmail.com.
