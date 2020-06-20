TEWKSBURY — On June 22, annual Town Meeting will commence in a socially-distanced configuration at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Special Town Meeting will commence on June 24. The following articles make up the 2020 warrant.
Article 1 is a standard article on elected town officers and appears yearly on the warrant.
Article 2 seeks to fix the salaries of several elected officials, including those on the Planning Board, School Committee, and selectboard, for FY21.
Article 3 is the consent calendar, containing articles 23 through 26. The articles seek approval to accept the 2019 town report, to allow the Town Manager to lease and purchase equipment for various town departments subject to annual appropriation, to spend funds allotted to the town by the state for sidewalk and road work under Chapter 90, and to authorize the FY21 expenditure caps on the town’s self-sufficient revolving fund accounts.
Article 4 seeks to approve the FY21 general fund budget for department budgets in the amount of $121,560,466.
Article 5 seeks to raise and appropriate and transfer from available funds a sum of $6,623,932 to fund the Sewer Enterprise Fund. Enterprise funds are funded from revenues derived from fees or rates.
Article 6 seeks to raise and appropriate $7,346,811 to fund the Water Enterprise Fund.
Article 7 seeks to raise and appropriate $1,162,940 to fund the Stormwater Enterprise Fund.
Article 8 seeks to raise and appropriate $392,219 to operate the Cable TV Enterprise Fund.
Article 9 seeks to allow the town to utilize funds from water retained earnings for capital equipment and improvements, specifically to replace a truck and fund the risk and resiliency assessment and emergency response plan.
Article 10 similarly seeks to allow the town to utilize funds from sewer retained earnings. Both sewer and water retained earnings are surplus funds from revenues at the end of the year that exceeded projections, or unspent money from budgets.
Article 11 seeks to authorize the town to borrow funds for the cost to install and replace waterlines in town in the amount of $1,500,000.
Article 12 seeks to transfer $55,113.92 in funds available from bond premiums to reduce the amount of exempt debt service principal (debt approved by voters to exceed the limits of Proposition 2 ½).
Article 13 seeks to allow the town to utilize surplus funds from the assessors overlay reserve to fund the senior tax relief work program and veterans tax relief work program. These funds have been declared surplus by the assessors as it is no longer needed for tax abatement and exemptions. Both programs allow eligible seniors and veterans to work in town and school offices in order to receive a deduction on their property taxes.
Article 14 seeks to approve the FY21 Affordable Housing Trust Fund Allocation Plan in the amount of $4,992,486. Funds will be expensed for the creation of new affordable units, or the buy down of existing units (meaning the town buys an affordable housing unit that may lose its affordable eligibility in order to keep it affordable, or the town buys units when they are sold at market rate and buys down the amount required to make the units eligible to be considered affordable).
Article 15 seeks to appropriate or reserve annual revenues from the Community Preservation Fund in the amounts recommended by the Community Preservation Committee. State law requires that the town either appropriate or reserve for future spending from the fund balance at least 10 percent for open space, 10 percent for historic preservation, and 10 percent for community housing. With the town hall rehabilitation bond payment, the 10 percent reserve for historic preservation will be achieved.
Article 16 seeks to appropriate a sum of $40,000 from the Community Preservation Fund open space reserve to improve and expand existing trail networks in town and access existing open space and trail networks.
Article 17 seeks to terminate an existing drainage easement at 395 Woburn St. At special Town Meeting in October 2019, residents voted to accept the donation of the easement from PSI Atlantic Tewksbury LLC. The easement is no longer needed.
Article 18 seeks to authorize the selectboard to sell all or a portion of several parcels of land owned by the town. The parcels range in size from 0.04 acres to 0.26 acres.
Article 19 seeks to amend chapter 19 of the town’s stormwater bylaw. The bylaw must be modified to be in compliance with the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer (MS4) stormwater permit granted to the town.
Articles 20 through 22 are petition articles. Petition articles are submitted through voter petition rather than by town departments. To be submitted to an annual Town Meeting warrant, 10 or more signatures of registered voters are required.
Article 20 is a petition article that seeks to transfer parcels originally taken by eminent domain for the purpose of establishing a water supply to be held under the care, custody, and control of the Tewksbury Conservation Commission.
Article 21 is a petition article regarding the filling of vacant elected offices in town.
Article 22 is a petition article regarding voting in elections.
Article 27 seeks to amend the town’s zoning bylaw. The zoning bylaw committee has worked for three years on a complete rewrite of the bylaw, following more than 30 public meetings and seven public presentations. Land use planning, land use legal, and design experts were all consulted. The bylaw has been reorganized and renumbered for ease of access and adaptability, and typographical errors have been removed.
Additionally, the bylaw has been updated to be consistent with state law, and redundant provisions have been removed. The new bylaw contains new and revised definitions of key terms, adds requests for reasonable accommodations pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and mandates 15 percent affordable housing in multifamily developments.
Multifamily developments are capped at seven units per acre except in the town center and mixed-use business districts; development standards are strengthened in the Town Center District to “respect and enhance the historic architectural fabric” of town center; and guidance on signs has been updated.
Newly added sections include: site plan review for use special permits and some by-right uses; guidance on recreational marijuana establishments excluding retail (based on Town Meeting in fall 2019); and requirements for small cellular antennas outside the town’s right of way to address the Federal Communications Commission’s guidelines relative to 5G cellular deployment.
Article 28 is a companion to the amended zoning bylaw and seeks to replace the existing zoning map with a new zoning map based on changes to the bylaw. The bylaw provides the language, and the map is the matching visual aid.
The special Town Meeting articles are as follows:
Article 1 seeks to transfer funds from accounts with a projected surplus to accounts with a projected deficit in FY21.
Article 2 seeks to re-allocate $220,000 out of $850,000 in funds appropriated to the renovation of Doucette Field (now cancelled with the new elementary school project) to purchase temporary locker rooms, temporary field lights, and to construct a permanent press box at the field at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Article 3 seeks to transfer the remaining $630,000 from the original Doucette Field appropriation of $850,000 back to the stabilization fund. The funds can go back to the stabilization fund because all the funds needed for the elementary school project and new athletic field complex have already been borrowed.
Article 4 seeks to transfer $373,604 from free cash to fund DPW snow and ice deficits, as the amount of snow and ice events during the winter exceeded the amount budgeted.
Article 5 seeks to transfer $226,396 from free cash to fund various one-time capital expenditures, including a fire administrative car, resurfacing of the basketball and tennis courts at Livingston Street Park, assessors software, and design and engineering of traffic lights at the intersection of Pleasant and Main.
Article 6 seeks to authorize $7,962.41 in outstanding bills to be paid to the Middlesex Retirement System.
Annual Town Meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Residents may watch the meeting online at YouTube.com/TewksburyTV, or Comcast and Verizon.
