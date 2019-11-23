History surrounds the Captain Baker house, an unassuming Cape Cod style home, and its past owners.
Known as The Jericho House, located at 90 Old Main St. in West Dennis, this 19th century house and barn is preserving the history of life on Cape Cod in the 1800’s.
This antique sea captain’s property now serves as a museum, run by the Dennis Historical Society, and displays antiques, glassware, and period costumes that depict life as it was in the 1800’s.
The barn also serves as a museum, and contains antique carriages and farm tools.
Of particular interest is the Cranberry Exhibit, which tells the 200 year old history of the cranberry industry that began in Dennis in 1816, and still exists today.
But, just as interesting as the museum itself, is the fascinating and historically significant people that have owned this antique gem.
The Jericho House was owned and occupied by descendants of the original owner, sea Captain Theophillis Baker, until 1955, when it was purchased by noted author Elizabeth Reynard and her partner, Virginia Gildersleeve.
Reynard and Gildersleeve loved the historical charm of the Jericho House, and Cape Cod, and enjoyed their “retirement” years in West Dennis after leading very unconventional and, as it turned out, historically significant lives.
Born in 1897, Elizabth Reynard graduated from Barnard College in 1922. After graduation, she continued on at Barnard as a teacher and eventually became the head of the New Americans Studies Department. This was quite an achievement at the time, as it was socially frowned upon for a woman to be so highly educated.
During her tenure at Barnard, she took a leave of absence to help the U.S.Navy incorporate women into the military, which resulted in the Waves program (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).
Reynard was second in command of the Waves, led by Virginia Gildersleeve, and developed a training program used by the Waves.
Reynard was also the first woman to be appointed lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
She was also the author of two books. The first was a folk chronicle of old Cape Cod called The Narrow Land, written in 1934, featuring indian legends, sea yarns, and ghost stories.
The second book, written much later in 1951, was a sorcerer’s tale called Mutinous Wind.
Reynard and her partner first met at Barnard College, where they both worked.
Virginia Gildersleeve, born in 1877, attended Barnard College and Columbia University, and became the Dean of Barnard in 1911. Like Reynard, Gildersleeve broke from the gender roles that were in place in society at that time by having a successful career outside of the home.
Gildersleeve was proactive for women's rights and education all of her life, but as early as 1919, she founded the International Federation of University Women. She believed the women of the world could make a change by talking and learning from each other through this organization.
While at Barnard College, she encouraged faculty and students to engage in political movements of the day, even though the board of trustees found this behavior to be “unladylike.”
As part of Gildersleeve’s advocacy for women’s rights, she insisted upon paid “leave of absence” for female faculty members. She also challenged the belief at the time that the education of women was a detriment to society, and in the modern world, women could have the same ambitions as men.
Like Reynard, Gildersleeve was instrumental in founding the U.S. Navy Waves program, and help ensure that all 90,000 female members were college graduates.
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt named Gildersleeve the only woman to the U.S. delegation to write the United Nations Charters.
Under this appointment she was instrumental in creating the Security Council, one of the six principal organs of the U.N. and the United Nations Economic and Social Council.
She was also an advocate for human rights, and pushed for the creation of the Commission of Human Rights, and under the direction of Eleanor Roosevelt, wrote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Because of her strive for equal opportunity for women, she helped establish the groundwork for the Feminist movement.
Reynard and Gildersleeve lived out their final years restoring and maintaining the history of the Jericho House.
Upon Reynard's death in 1962, Gildersleeve moved to a nursing home (where she died in 1965) and donated the house to the Town of Dennis to use as a historical center.
Now operated by the Dennis Historical Society, the museum is now open to the public June through September, but is open for several scheduled events throughout the “off” season.
One such event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14. Visitors are welcome to discover “How Christmas Celebrations Evolved in the 1800’s.” This event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., and in celebration of the season, the Jericho house will deck the halls with 19th century holiday decor and traditional holiday treats.
Traffic on Cape Cod is light this time of year, so don’t hesitate to make the trip. A visit to the Jericho House will help you to understand life in the 19th century, and perhaps give you a greater insight to the progression of our modern day society, thanks to people like Elizabeth and Virginia.
The Dec. 14 event is part of the DHS West Dennis Holiday Stroll. For more information on the Stroll, or other Jericho House events, visit www.denishistoricalsociety.org
